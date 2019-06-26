Debate night: The audition to replace Trump
The Democratic candidates, in their own words
If you want to find out more about the candidates you’ll see on tonight’s debate stage, read the op-eds they have written for CNN Opinion, as the 2020 campaign has gotten underway. Take Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who wrote that the American economy currently isn’t working for everybody, but it could if working families were given “a higher minimum wage, strong unions [and] universal housing.”
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan shared Warren’s sentiment and argued that he will fight for those who he contends that President Donald Trump has abandoned. Ryan believes he is best positioned to do so because unlike Trump, who he says just visits forgotten communities for rallies, Ryan actually “lives in them.”
Still, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney cautioned that any efforts to address the plight of hardworking Americans shouldn’t pivot too far to the left. “The right answer to wealth and opportunity inequality is not to reject market-based capitalism,” he reasoned, “but to make it more just and inclusive.”
Then there’s former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who argued that any conversation about our economy must pay particularly close attention to America’s farmers, hit hard by Trump’s trade wars and by massive flooding -- a consequence of the looming climate crisis, he wrote.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also argued for attention to the climate crisis, emphasizing that to defeat its damaging effects, we must make it the “No. 1 priority” of the next administration.
Finally, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar wrote there’s still much work to be done to reform our criminal justice system. In 2018, Congress took major steps on this issue, passing the First Step Act. But, she says, we have more to do to build on “the federal reforms we made last year.”
Debate coach: Smile. Look energized. Don't blow it.
Nothing says the 2020 presidential election is heating up like the arrival of the first primary debates. And we've got some whoppers, with 20 Democratic contenders facing off this week in two separate groups determined by a randomized draw.
The debates, hosted by NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo will take place in Miami on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.
What should we expect in these bulky debates?
Surface level analysis. Stories about everyone's childhood. Emotional anecdotes about candidates' careers. In other words, all the parts of "Shark Tank" and "Chopped" that I use my remote to skip forward 30 seconds. You shouldn't expect a quality debate. It's simply impossible with 10 people on stage. Wait, did I say 10? There's one other thing holding back the candidates. The moderators.
To read more from Todd Graham's op-ed, click here.
Todd Graham is the director of debate at Southern Illinois University. His debate teams have won five national championships and he has been recognized three times as the national debate coach of the year. Follow him on Twitter.
There is only 1 question at tonight's debate
MEMORANDUM TO ALL DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
FROM: PAUL BEGALA
RE: RULES FOR THE FIRST DEBATE
DATE: JUNE 26, 2019
This is, of course, the first time we will see all the Democratic presidential candidates share the stage. Well, not all the candidates.
Steve Bullock, the governor of Montana, is being excluded from the debate. His crime? Not having enough donors or high enough poll numbers. This is a consequence of Gov. Bullock actually having a job -- and doing it well.
Bullock got a Republican legislature in a Trump state to expand Medicaid. Nice work, Democratic National Committee. You've found a system that includes the anti-circumcision guy and the self-help guru but not the one Democratic candidate who has actually won a Trump state. And not just any Trump state. Montana, which Mr. Trump carried by more than 20 points.
I am truly undecided, like most Democrats. But any system that excludes a candidate like Bullock is messed up.
That said, debates can be clarifying events. Having prepped more politicians for more debates than I can recall, allow me to suggest a few rules to guide the Democrats during their first 2019 debate:
Number 1: There is only one question: Who can beat Trump?
To read more from Paul Begala's op-ed click here.
Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House. Follow him on Twitter @PaulBegala.