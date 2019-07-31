Live opinion: All eyes on Biden

Joe Biden was supposed to be the adult in this race, but at the last Democratic debate he raised his hand to the dumb "free health care for illegal immigrants" question just like everyone else. And he looked stunned that anyone would dare question his long record.

Tonight, he needs to reverse course and be the grownup. Last night, Montana Governor Steve Bullock most ably played that role, besting Elizabeth Warren on several points by injecting common sense into the debate. But he's at 1% in the polls while Biden is the front runner.

It would be far more meaningful if Biden refused to take the bait on the left-fringe fantasy talk and steered his party back toward the mainstream. If he wins the nomination after veering hard to the left, Trump will run against him the way he'd run against any of the rest of them -- as a hardcore socialist who will do the bidding of the The Squad.

Several candidates are certain to hammer Biden tonight on various issues. He needs to calmly pick them apart and put them in their place. You can't swat every gnat, but you have to swat a few to show people you aren't too old to engage what promises to be a bare-knuckle brawl in 2020. He has to do it without being defensive, and by pivoting to where he wants to take the country. He needs a vision beyond shouting "come on, man!"

