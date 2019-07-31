Live opinion: All eyes on Biden
Biden will need more than "come on, man!"
Joe Biden was supposed to be the adult in this race, but at the last Democratic debate he raised his hand to the dumb "free health care for illegal immigrants" question just like everyone else. And he looked stunned that anyone would dare question his long record.
Tonight, he needs to reverse course and be the grownup. Last night, Montana Governor Steve Bullock most ably played that role, besting Elizabeth Warren on several points by injecting common sense into the debate. But he's at 1% in the polls while Biden is the front runner.
It would be far more meaningful if Biden refused to take the bait on the left-fringe fantasy talk and steered his party back toward the mainstream. If he wins the nomination after veering hard to the left, Trump will run against him the way he'd run against any of the rest of them -- as a hardcore socialist who will do the bidding of the The Squad.
Several candidates are certain to hammer Biden tonight on various issues. He needs to calmly pick them apart and put them in their place. You can't swat every gnat, but you have to swat a few to show people you aren't too old to engage what promises to be a bare-knuckle brawl in 2020. He has to do it without being defensive, and by pivoting to where he wants to take the country. He needs a vision beyond shouting "come on, man!"
Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor, is a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and a former campaign adviser to US Sen. Mitch McConnell. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY.
All eyes on Harris
Tonight, all eyes will be on Sen. Kamala Harris. And all ears will be on the health care debate. The first night of Democratic debates in Detroit presented a healthy dialogue between two health care philosophies – Medicare for All and the Affordable Care Act 2.0. I believe Harris is primed to capitalize on this issue tonight. The challenge for Harris, however, is whether she can stick the landing on answering tough questions about her health care plan while sticking by that response in the bright light of tomorrow morning. If Harris can clearly articulate how her plan retains choice, and most importantly, how she plans to pay for it, Harris will be in a prime position--and where most Americans are on this critical issue.
Bakari Sellers is a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and a CNN commentator. Follow him on Twitter @Bakari_Sellers.
There are few debate issues as explosive as this one
Few issues have the power to both unite and divide like criminal justice. Progressive reform efforts -- including the 2018 First Step Act -- have created unlikely (if temporary) political alliances across the ideological spectrum from President Donald Trump and his senior adviser Jared Kushner to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Kim Kardashian West. Yet criminal justice has become one of the most hotly contested issues among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, driving sharp wedges between leading contenders. Look for criminal justice to emerge as a defining issue at this week's debates, throughout the Democratic primaries and, ultimately, in the general election.
Much of the fire has been aimed at current Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden, who -- as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee -- was a driving force behind the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. The bill, which Democrats advanced to combat the "soft on crime" label, created a federal "three strikes" law requiring mandatory life imprisonment for certain offenders, provided billions of dollars in federal funding to hire police officers and build prisons, financially incentivized states to require inmates to serve higher proportions of their sentences, and expanded the federal death penalty.
Elie Honig is a CNN legal analyst and former federal and state prosecutor. Follow him on Twitter: @eliehonig.