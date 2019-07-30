Live Opinion: Who's got the best vision for America's future
In their own words: The 2020 Democratic candidates share their stories
In the lead-up to the CNN Democratic presidential debates tonight and tomorrow, CNN Opinion's Yaffa Fredrick asked the 20 participating candidates to write to the following prompt: Share a personal story that has influenced a policy you have proposed on the campaign trail.
Here’s what the 10 candidates participating in tonight’s debate had to say.
Steve Bullock: What my $100,000 in student debt taught me
Pete Buttigieg: The greatest lesson I learned in Afghanistan
John Delaney: My grandfather's story reminds me about what we owe America
John Hickenlooper: How my 11-year-old son inspired me to pass gun safety laws
Amy Klobuchar: My dad's struggle with alcoholism taught me a vital lesson
Beto O'Rourke: What I've learned from living in today's Ellis Island
Tim Ryan: What my cousin Donnie taught me about America's working class
Bernie Sanders: As a child, rent control kept a roof over my head
Elizabeth Warren: I could go to college on a waitress' salary
Marianne Williamson: What I learned raising my daughter in an affluent suburb
The debate questions that made news -- and history
Great political debates are usually defined by candidate answers that crystalize a campaign ("Are you better off now than you were four years ago?") or sound bites that leave an opponent gasping on the canvas ("Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy").
The art of asking questions in the debate is less celebrated but equally essential. CNN's Wolf Blitzer, who has moderated more than his share of political rodeos, told me: "a great question showcases a substantive and important policy difference between the candidates. The goal is to give voters a better appreciation where the candidates have disagreed." The right question at the right moment can reveal character, cut through spin with devastating clarity, and help voters make decisions armed with facts rather than fears.
So as you pregame this week's CNN debates, digest this selection of some of the best presidential debate questions ever asked.
The stakes are huge for this Democrats' debate
The stakes are high as 20 Democratic presidential candidates get ready to meet in Detroit for their second round of televised debates. Given that the first debates produced some sizable short-term shifts in the polling after Sen. Kamala Harris' direct challenge to frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden on school busing, everyone is aware that the things that are said on the debate stage can make a big difference.
While the dynamics of any debate are impossible to predict, each candidate has a specific set of objectives to best position themselves as the campaign moves ahead.
Wanted: some non-toxic masculinity from Democrats
Last week, Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey told NBC late-night host Seth Meyers that his "testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching [Donald Trump]."
Booker quickly followed up to say that he of course wouldn't hit Trump, because it would be dangerous to punch a "physically weak ... elderly, out of shape man" like Trump. Moreover, the senator added, "you don't beat a bully like him fighting him on his tactics, on his terms, on his turf."
For the record, this is not how testosterone works, but the exchange was troubling beyond the dubious science. By talking about punching the president, Booker was projecting his own masculinity, then belittling Trump's, and at the same time trying to soar above the fray.
It's not the first time, unfortunately, that toxic forms of masculinity have been on display during the Democratic presidential primary. I wish I thought it would be the last. In an election that will be at least in part about gender and manliness, as Democrats seek to unseat an admitted adulterer accused of serial sexual harassment, assault, and even rape by at least 17 women (accusations the President denies), Democratic men are going to have to do better.
Bottom line, 2020 Dems are in a contest defined by race
Democratic candidates are weighing in on Trump's racism on the campaign trail.
Elizabeth Warren said she doesn't have to "look at his heart" to know Trump is a racist, pointing instead to his hateful and divisive actions. Warren also said that if Trump were not president, "he would be in handcuffs and indicted." Kamala Harris said Trump "needs to go back where he came from and leave that office." Bernie Sanders called Trump a racist and said, "We must stand together for justice and dignity towards all," while Joe Biden said diversity is America's strength, despite the fact that "Trump continues to spew hateful rhetoric, sow division, and stoke racial tensions for his own political gain."
Beto O'Rourke called Trump a racist and said "What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally." Pete Buttigieg said white supremacy "is the only issue that almost ended this country," and "could be the lurking issue that ends this country in the future, if we don't wrangle it down in our time."
The right way to talk about reproductive rights and health care
As the head of the largest and oldest political membership group dedicated to fighting for abortion rights, I know firsthand the practical reality of this potential catastrophe for women and families, especially for people of color and those living in rural and low-income communities.
As the ramp-up to November 2020 continues, we expect all the Democratic candidates to acknowledge this crisis and make clear their commitment to women and families. We want to see clear plans for how they'll protect reproductive freedom, address the disparities in abortion access, end a backwards policy that allows health care providers to discriminate against women and LGBTQ+ people by refusing to provide care, and take a stand against the domestic and global gag rule.
Ultimately, though, this debate isn't really about politics, and it's bigger than health care. This debate is about freedom -- freedom for more than half of Americans to make the best decisions for themselves, their families, and their futures without political interference.
How Democrats can take back these crucial states from Trump
The Democratic presidential candidates convene this week to debate in Detroit, a city in a region that the party lost just three years ago: the Midwest.
There is no doubt that the path to the White House next year will run through Midwestern states, and that Democrats need to perform better here if they are going to have any chance of winning back the presidency.
The Midwest is by no means out of reach for Democrats. Last November, in Wisconsin, I overcame millions of dollars in unprecedented outside spending and other obstacles to win re-election while still being a proud progressive. And Republican incumbent Governor Scott Walker was defeated.
But the political culture in the Midwest is also unique, so I wanted to share three key strategies I have learned from living and running for office in Wisconsin that can help Democratic presidential candidates to compete and win in the region next year.
