Opinion: Live commentary on the Mueller hearing
Is a strategy emerging?
On the opening rounds of questioning
On Mueller's opening statement
What commentators are tweeting
Historian: 10 questions I'd ask Robert Mueller
This is a perilous moment in the history of our country. Not since the McCarthy period during the Korean War have the elected members of one of our two great parties been so fearful of an energized segment of our population that they have chosen passivity over the defense of our basic liberties and the Constitutional separation of powers. Meanwhile the other party is divided over whether there is a roadmap to remove a dishonest president as in 1974.
Although it won't break this impasse, one step to a healthier political environment would be a fuller national conversation based on broader public understanding and appreciation of the Mueller probe and the implications of President Trump's reaction to it. In that spirit, I suggest here 10 questions that a Member of Congress (Democratic or Republican) might ask, and why.
Timothy Naftali is an associate clinical professor of public service at New York University and a CNN Presidential Historian. He is co-author of "Impeachment: An American History" with Jon Meacham, Peter Baker and Jeffrey A. Engel. The views expressed here are his.
Robert Mueller will frustrate the hell out of Congress
Those of us who have studied Congress long enough know that contentious hearings typically follow the same pattern: one side of the aisle spends their time attacking a controversial witness, while their colleagues on the other side of the aisle spend theirs trying to rehabilitate the witness.
What is certain to make the Mueller hearings unique will be the speed with which the historical script goes out the window once Mueller equally exhausts all patience on the Democratic side of the aisle. In fact, I suspect we'll begin to see signs of frustration by Democrats before we even hit the half-hour mark.
The reason stems from the fact that Mueller has signaled he has no intention to go beyond the four corners of his 448-page final report. He said so explicitly the first and last time we heard from him during a brief statement to reporters at the Justice Department in May.
Josh Campbell is a CNN analyst covering national security issues. He previously served as a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI, special assistant to the bureau's director and is the author of a forthcoming book on the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation. Follow him on Twitter at @joshscampbell.
Marshal Mueller is riding into town, but can he restore law and order?
Imagine an old-fashioned Western movie, the kind where a powerful outlaw and his gang gradually take over a remote and dusty frontier town. "I always loved to fight," declares the outlaw. "All types of fights, including physical." The townspeople, who don't like to fight, still must find a way to defend their peaceful way of life.
In America today, Donald Trump is the man who loves to fight. (The quotes above come from my interview with him in 2014.) The gang is the revolving crowd of political enablers who think they have something to gain from going along with the President's program of divisive speech, abusive policies and apparent lawbreaking. And they are forcing those who want better to fight back.
If you stick with the Hollywood Western analogy, the back-to-back hearings before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees with former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday may be a pivotal moment in the drama.
Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author with Peter Eisner of "The Shadow President: The Truth About Mike Pence."