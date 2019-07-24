This is a perilous moment in the history of our country. Not since the McCarthy period during the Korean War have the elected members of one of our two great parties been so fearful of an energized segment of our population that they have chosen passivity over the defense of our basic liberties and the Constitutional separation of powers. Meanwhile the other party is divided over whether there is a roadmap to remove a dishonest president as in 1974.

Although it won't break this impasse, one step to a healthier political environment would be a fuller national conversation based on broader public understanding and appreciation of the Mueller probe and the implications of President Trump's reaction to it. In that spirit, I suggest here 10 questions that a Member of Congress (Democratic or Republican) might ask, and why.

Timothy Naftali is an associate clinical professor of public service at New York University and a CNN Presidential Historian. He is co-author of "Impeachment: An American History" with Jon Meacham, Peter Baker and Jeffrey A. Engel. The views expressed here are his.