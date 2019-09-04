Live commentary: How to solve the climate crisis

The fundamental question tonight -- how will Democratic presidential hopefuls separate themselves on climate change?

Democrats concur that rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement is important. But telling voters in my hometown of Denmark, South Carolina, about plans to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord does not make clear how their lives and communities will be directly impacted. And Democrats cannot afford to lose sight of what climate change means for marginalized Americans, particularly rural populations and communities of color.

Railing against fossil fuel executives might be therapeutic, but what does transition look like for communities whose livelihoods rely on those jobs? What resources will be directed to low- and moderate-income communities that are hardest hit by extreme weather? And how will candidates ensure that post-recovery communities are still affordable and not catalysts for gentrification?

Additionally, the Senate map still presents an uphill battle, even if Democrats win the White House in 2020. As a result, any sound climate agenda that is introduced will likely be in jeopardy because of Senate Republicans. While there is value in proposing ambitious legislative measures, we also need a Plan B.

Simply put, how will the next Democratic president's executive authority effectively move the needle on climate change and build on the environmental justice strides made during the Obama administration? Families deserve answers to this question.

Lastly, it is hard to argue that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s focus on climate change has not shaped the Democratic primary. Tonight’s town hall is a testament to his leadership on this matter, and we will sorely miss his perspective.

Bakari Sellers is a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and a CNN commentator.