Live commentary on the impeachment hearings
What lawyers are saying
Taylor's testimony sets a bigger stage
What it takes to be a witness here
Nunes gets it exactly backward
Rep. Devin Nunes’ remarkable opening statement -- delivered with blistering scorn in the first half-hour of the House Intelligence Committee hearing -- sets the tone for Republicans’ efforts to distort and discredit the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
“This is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign,” Nunez said, conducted by Democrats, partisan bureaucrats and “the corrupt media.”
Nunes went on to decry what we called an “impeachment sham” and “a televised theatrical performance.”
His screed was long on talking points but short on facts. To date, Trump’s campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, first national security adviser and personal attorney have all been convicted of federal crimes. The lawless behavior of top Trump aides -- along with the alarming July phone call in which Trump directly urged the Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political enemies -- constitute more than enough reason to launch a full congressional inquiry.
Lest anybody forget: it’s against the law for a political campaign to solicit anything of value from a foreign government. That is why today’s hearings were necessary.
“It’s nothing more than an impeachment process in search of a crime,” said Nunez. He has it exactly backward.
Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel.
Obama's failure on Ukraine helped get us here
Adam Schiff’s opening statement reminded me that Ukraine is a problem for the United States today because Russia invaded it during the Obama administration.
In 2012, President Obama told Russia then-President Dmitry Medvedev that he would have more “flexibility” in dealing with contentious issues like missile defense after the election. In 2014, the Russians invaded the Crimean peninsula. And then, for two years, the Obama administration refused to provide lethal aid to Ukraine--instead of just military and other aid-- despite that country’s former president, our ally, pleading for American help. As was the case in other venues, Russia ran wild in a way that was diametrically opposed to American interests and the Obama administration dithered.
Today, Democrats want to toss out an American president for a brief delay in military aid to Ukraine under Trump, who is actually providing the Ukrainians with lethal aid -- including sniper rifles, rocket launchers and Javelin anti-tank missiles -- to combat the Russians. I wonder why Democrats never bothered to question Obama’s motivations for failing to meaningfully respond to the Russians in Ukraine for two years (and as Russia was simultaneously meddling in our democracy).
No matter what is said in these hearings today, remember: just like in the Russia election probe, we are largely here today because of a failure to act decisively and confront Russia by former President Barack Obama and his number two, Joe Biden.
Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor, is a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and a former campaign adviser to US Sen. Mitch McConnell. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky.
Schiff lays out the stakes
Today, two officials who have worked to fight corruption overseas are testifying about allegations of corruption within the highest levels of our own government.
Because of the President’s alleged actions, Ambassador Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent are sitting in front of Congress and, under oath, discussing a consistent abuse of power by this President. According to testimony in their depositions, President Trump engaged in the kind of behavior that we fight against overseas -- abusing power for personal gain.
Chairman Schiff importantly began his opening statement by reminding global audiences about the stakes. Ukraine is fighting Russian aggression as we speak -- they’re still engaged in armed conflict with Russia in eastern Ukraine, and Russia annexed Crimea. Schiff noted that the US is Ukraine’s biggest patron. But, he also reminded viewers that the President’s reported actions invited Ukraine’s interference in US elections and put Ukraine between a rock and a hard place -- agreeing to do Trump’s personal bidding or losing out on the aid that is existential to them for deterring Russia and maintaining their sovereignty.
Samantha Vinograd is a CNN national security analyst. She is a senior adviser at the University of Delaware's Biden Institute, which is not affiliated with the Biden campaign. Vinograd served on President Barack Obama's National Security Council from 2009 to 2013 and at the Treasury Department under President George W. Bush. Follow her @sam_vinograd.