Live commentary on the impeachment hearings

Rep. Devin Nunes’ remarkable opening statement -- delivered with blistering scorn in the first half-hour of the House Intelligence Committee hearing -- sets the tone for Republicans’ efforts to distort and discredit the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

“This is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign,” Nunez said, conducted by Democrats, partisan bureaucrats and “the corrupt media.”

Nunes went on to decry what we called an “impeachment sham” and “a televised theatrical performance.”

His screed was long on talking points but short on facts. To date, Trump’s campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, first national security adviser and personal attorney have all been convicted of federal crimes. The lawless behavior of top Trump aides -- along with the alarming July phone call in which Trump directly urged the Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political enemies -- constitute more than enough reason to launch a full congressional inquiry.

Lest anybody forget: it’s against the law for a political campaign to solicit anything of value from a foreign government. That is why today’s hearings were necessary.

“It’s nothing more than an impeachment process in search of a crime,” said Nunez. He has it exactly backward.

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel.