Live commentary on the impeachment hearings

Today, two officials who have worked to fight corruption overseas are testifying about allegations of corruption within the highest levels of our own government.

Because of the President’s alleged actions, Ambassador Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent are sitting in front of Congress and, under oath, discussing a consistent abuse of power by this President. According to testimony in their depositions, President Trump engaged in the kind of behavior that we fight against overseas -- abusing power for personal gain.

Chairman Schiff importantly began his opening statement by reminding global audiences about the stakes. Ukraine is fighting Russian aggression as we speak -- they’re still engaged in armed conflict with Russia in eastern Ukraine, and Russia annexed Crimea. Schiff noted that the US is Ukraine’s biggest patron. But, he also reminded viewers that the President’s reported actions invited Ukraine’s interference in US elections and put Ukraine between a rock and a hard place -- agreeing to do Trump’s personal bidding or losing out on the aid that is existential to them for deterring Russia and maintaining their sovereignty.

Samantha Vinograd is a CNN national security analyst. She is a senior adviser at the University of Delaware's Biden Institute, which is not affiliated with the Biden campaign. Vinograd served on President Barack Obama's National Security Council from 2009 to 2013 and at the Treasury Department under President George W. Bush. Follow her @sam_vinograd.