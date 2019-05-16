Saying goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'
Jon Snow will win, but...
Terry Dossey of Austin, TX writes:
I think Jon Snow will win. I think that because several years ago Game of Thrones changed from a spellbinding, nuanced, masterfully written story of human conflict to a predictable, feel good, simplified morality fable like nearly everything else on TV. This of course happened when the books ran out and the competent but uninspired show writers had to take on writing plot and dialog. Despite that, GOT has changed TV forever. It's proved that people all over the world will watch something fresh, realistic, and unpredictable - something that speaks to the core of human nature and the human condition.
For me, it's rekindled my hope that people want something more than disposable, comic book quality art / writing despite the success of mindless big screen productions like "The Avengers." Art is important, not just entertainment! The mythical world of Westeros is not so different from the real life "Game of Thrones" being played out in our headlines today.
Holding up a mirror to humanity is always a good thing. Millions of people all over the world just looked. Well done, George RR Martin. And well done HBO for taking such a huge, expensive chance.
Brian Johnson of Brodheadsville, PA writes:
I've read all the books and seen all the episodes. It's a great story about human conditions especially given its historical roots in the War of the Roses. The undead posed a great threat and I think it's an allegory for the human condition. Instead of facing an existential threat like an army of undead things (climate change?) we cling to division and ruthlessness and see these existential issues as one to bludgeon our political opponents with.
That being said, I believe Jon Snow will win and then abdicate the throne to Sansa. Sansa has shown herself to be a thoughtful and capable leader. She is also the opposite of the fantasy trope of women with power being insane or crazy.
Judith T. of New York City writes:
The physical resemblance of Sansa Stark to the young Elizabeth Tudor has been cultivated in stages, and has become more striking, indeed irresistible, in the course of this season. Just as Elizabeth's character was shaped by her experience of violence (including a beheaded parent), court intrigue, endless war, and the vicious internecine struggles for succession in the sixteenth century, particularly with a female rival--Mary Queen of Scots--so has Sansa's been. Elizabeth's ruthless but expedient decision to dispatch Mary may prefigure Sansa's dispatch of Dany, although it seems likely that Arya will do the deed. They are not called House Stark for nothing. The reality of power is, and has always been, stark.
Jon will, with profound regret, sanction Dany's elimination, probably not without a struggle, internal and otherwise, and some effort to spare her, which will be thwarted by some unambiguously cruel act of Dany's, perhaps the execution of Tyrion. (Brienne may save Sansa from Dany, and die doing so.) His horror at the genocide in Kings Landing has planted that seed.
But my prediction is that he will abdicate to Sansa, and go North. They will certainly not marry. Sansa will marry no one. GoT, for that matter, will not end romantically for anyone.
She can hardly claim to be a virgin Queen, but she will be a celibate and childless Queen, because, as Elizabeth knew, motherhood, and submission to a male consort, who has the droit du seigneur over her body, would weaken her mythos, and her power, and her primary maternal connection: to her people.
I have always felt that the series is moving towards the end of -- a shutting of the gates to --a fantastical mythical world mediated by magic forces, good and evil ones, toward a modern world devoid of them, and superficially, at least, governed by rationality. (And, of course, the deep irrationality of human nature.) The old gods must die; the dragon, of course, must die; sorcery, face-changing, resurrections--all that will become the stuff of folklore--or scripture. Bran, I predict, takes root as a sacred tree -- the last vestige of nature worship.
GoT has been a great distraction from the actual violence, genocide, ecocide, murderous intrigue, superstition, fanaticism, barbarism, partisanship, factionalism, raw hatreds, testosterone poisoning, and, not to put too fine a point to it, horror, playing out in the news. Martin is a wonderful storyteller, the show runners are gifted and epic filmmakers, but for "human complexity," one should read Homer. What one takes away from Homer, and from GoT, is the same "bittersweet" understanding concisely expressed in the old French proverb: all that changes is the same.
For all his faults, Tyrion is the hero of this story
Jean-Pierre Ducasse of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan writes:
Tyrion Lannister shall sit upon the Iron Throne.
In a strange sort of way, I, too, am a misshapen imp. I have multiple sclerosis. I walk with difficulty. I like to think. I like to write. I like the character of Tyrion. When he suffered, I did too. When I almost died in real life from complications with a prescribed drug, I asked myself, how would Tyrion have behaved? I hope to always have the courage to marshal all my strength and be as thoughtful and courageous as he was. We all fight our secret battles. How we conduct ourselves in crisis determines our outcomes in the end.
Tyrion, for all his many faults, is the hero of this story.
Gene Dillman of Louisburg, NC writes:
I have been a huge fan of HBO's, Game of Thrones since Season 1, Episode 1. I did previously read the mega-tome George R.R. Martin’s novels (5 of them and 4,273 total pages) so already had some idea of what the TV version ought to be. I have not been disappointed. The show is stunning. I readily agree with people who say that both the books and the TV version are not for everyone. However, if you can overcome stark (no pun intended; wink, wink) and raw images and brutal scenes which make the tough squeamish then perhaps you might find these books and TV entertaining. This is not a romp in political correctness and the producers make no apology for their vision. On top of its raw elements is an intensely rich story, actually a number of rich stories, unpredictable and deeply woven together. HBO has run beyond where the books conclude, which means I have had no idea how this is going to end.
Regardless, I will be in front of my big screen TV on Sunday to see how this complex story is finalized: they all lived happily ever after....or they really don't. I am not sure that if who sits on the Iron Throne in the final minute of the show really matters at this point. What has mattered to me is that many people may have the exact same lofty goal, but few will ever obtain that goal. There is something to be said for how you play the "Game" maybe being as important as winning the "Game." Perhaps Tyrion Lannister can be a giant among men? It does seem that he is standing in the center of chaos and he is now the head of whatever Lannister clan remains (and he is the last relative of Cersei Lannister, the last occupant of the Iron Throne). Sunday we shall see....
“The Education of Sansa Stark”
Ashley Norton of Wildomar, CA writes:
“Game of Thrones” has given us a full sense of the complexities of what it is to be human in a wildly magical, entertaining way. It’s been a pleasure escaping into a world of dragons, miracles and white walkers all the while seeing the parallels that exist between the characters of Westeros and society of our own reality. Much of the story is all the same, here and there, just the setting is different. It’s not your typical good vs. evil plotline that we see over and over again. Sure, you have characters with more heroic attributes than others, like Dany and Jon, but they have also shown us their downfalls and bad judgment. There isn’t a single character who encompasses perfection, making them all relatable.
We root for these characters because we ARE these characters.
Even someone as despicable as Cersei Lannister can make someone feel empathy for her. The soft spot she has for her children and the loyalty she has to her family and their well-being is a shared trait with many.
With our real-life nation and politics so distinctly divided it is a good reminder to us all that we do have a few important commonalities.We are all human, shaped differently by our genetics and experiences, we all live and we all die.
The threat of the White Walkers and “death” was only neutralized because many people from many backgrounds and ways of thinking came together. If only it were so easy for us. However, it is nice to see this ideal played out on screen, even if it only lasts for a little while. Who will take the throne at the end of it all?
My bet is on Sansa Stark. She is the one character who has had some sort of relationship with almost every other character in the show for the past eight seasons.
She has learned a lot, little by little from everyone she has encountered along the way. Cersei taught her to be smart. Tyrion taught her kindness. Littlefinger taught her manipulation. Brienne taught her how to trust. Jon taught her loyalty. Arya taught her bravery. She started off as such a naive, one-dimensional character and has truly transformed and become the most knowledgeable character in the Game of Thrones. Her journey is very reflective of life in general. We live, we try to survive and we learn from it all until the end.
Holly Bowers of Denver, CO writes:
One of the many subtitles of this series could be, "The Education of Sansa Stark." As she said when she became Lady of Winterfell, "I'm a slow learner, it's true, but I do learn." Her evolution has been fascinating ... from a lovesick teenager to perhaps the Queen of the 7 kingdoms with Tyrion as her Hand.
"Thrones" has been the most brilliantly cast and filmed show ever ... I have watched it twice, once to enjoy the story and another time to take in the incredible performances, costumes and lighting. The lighting alone is a work of art each and every time.
Another theory: No one will win the Iron Throne
Jason Perrone of Schenectady, NY writes:
I think no one should win the throne.
I think the throne should be permanently destroyed and Jon, Sansa and Tyrion should create a new form of government, one that will be for the good of the people for the first time in Westeros.
I was not interested in this show when it first started airing. The person who told me to watch was my mother. Season 1 was nearly 8 episodes in when I watched the first episode, kind of disinterested. Then I saw Jaime and Cersei and I was like "hmm?". Then Jaime pushed Bran off a tower. I knew I was onto something different.
With each episode I was more enthralled. I am now famously the biggest GoT fan in my circle of family, friends and associates. Everyone comes to me with their GoT questions. I've binged the series at least 6 complete times, hooked countless other people on it, and nearly every drinking glass, coffee cup, shirt and sweatshirt I own is GoT related, and the Stark banner proudly flies in my office.
In fact, the only way I would propose to my wife-to-be was she had to watch the series with me from the beginning and bless her heart, she did it.
Being a GoT fan (and even reading three of the books) has definitely defined much of the past decade for me. I will feel lost without it, but thankfully HBO will help fill the hole with spin offs!
Steve Dow of San Diego, CA writes:
Best TV show of all time.
I think there will be no one on the Iron Throne at the end. In real life, sometimes people can't de-escalate... and the result is destruction. If Game of Thrones has been anything, it has been real (at least if you don't consider the dragons or zombies)... ;)