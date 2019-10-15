Live commentary on tonight's debate

Though he once claimed he'd done more in his first two years in office than any other President in US history (George Washington and Franklin Roosevelt, among others, might have something to say about that), Trump is certainly no great student of the presidency. As such, he is likely unaware of an intriguing trend among his three predecessors that may carry consequences for 2020.

Indeed, sometimes presidential trivia can be, well, not so trivial.

Consider this: Minus the FDR exception (he served multiple terms in office before the advent of modern-day term limits), we have now had three two-term presidents in a row: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The last time that sequence occurred was well over two centuries ago, with a trio of like-minded chief executives: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe (1801-1825).

Indeed, what makes the contemporary trio even more unique is that unlike their historical predecessors, who represented a kind of self-perpetuating political dynasty (they lived within 30 miles of one another, all knew each another, and hailed from the same state and political party), Clinton, Bush and Obama were wildly different as people and as presidents. Between 1996 and 2012, Americans managed to elect two Democrats and a Republican to second terms who were each distinct in style, personality, and political orientation.

So what does this pattern say about the presidency and our current politics -- and what, if anything, might it portend for 2020?

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is the author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." He served as a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations.