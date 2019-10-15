Live commentary on tonight's debate
What strategy should the candidates take?
What to look out for tonight
Three questions every candidate should answer
With multiple states racing to ban abortion, women dominating the lowest-paid fields, child care costs rising, and sexual harassment continuing largely unchecked across industries, this is not the time for moderators to draw from a stale playbook. The policy priorities that are often condescendingly labeled "women's issues" are not niche concerns.
Each time women's lived realities are ignored during a debate, the public loses the chance to hear directly from candidates on issues that are relevant to their lives.
And to be clear, what's lacking is not voter interest -- it's airtime. Moderators, your questions can finally place abortion, child care, and sexual harassment at the center of the debate, where they have always belonged.
I urge you to ask each candidate the following three questions...
Fatima Goss Graves is President and CEO of the National Women's Law Center. She has joined together with Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, Ai-jen Poo of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Monica Ramirez of Justice for Migrant Women, to launch #MeTooVoter, an online campaign that engages voters to raise the visibility of sexual violence and harassment and push elected leaders and candidates to develop policies that attack this scourge.
Trump is re-writing the rulebook on incumbency
Though he once claimed he'd done more in his first two years in office than any other President in US history (George Washington and Franklin Roosevelt, among others, might have something to say about that), Trump is certainly no great student of the presidency. As such, he is likely unaware of an intriguing trend among his three predecessors that may carry consequences for 2020.
Indeed, sometimes presidential trivia can be, well, not so trivial.
Consider this: Minus the FDR exception (he served multiple terms in office before the advent of modern-day term limits), we have now had three two-term presidents in a row: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The last time that sequence occurred was well over two centuries ago, with a trio of like-minded chief executives: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe (1801-1825).
Indeed, what makes the contemporary trio even more unique is that unlike their historical predecessors, who represented a kind of self-perpetuating political dynasty (they lived within 30 miles of one another, all knew each another, and hailed from the same state and political party), Clinton, Bush and Obama were wildly different as people and as presidents. Between 1996 and 2012, Americans managed to elect two Democrats and a Republican to second terms who were each distinct in style, personality, and political orientation.
So what does this pattern say about the presidency and our current politics -- and what, if anything, might it portend for 2020?
Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is the author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." He served as a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations.
Biden is creating a generational divide among black voters
Black millennials and Gen Z-ers are proactively attempting to sway their elder family members away from Biden and towards progressive candidates, as the New York Times reported in September. While it's unclear if the attempt to specifically sway older black voters is working, according to an October Quinnipiac poll, Biden's support among black registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters has dropped 17 points since their July poll.
Biden has downplayed this black generational gap, suggesting the votes of older and moderate blacks are all he may need to get him over the top. However, it should come as no surprise that Biden has a young black people problem.
David A. Love is a writer, commentator, and journalism and media studies professor based in Philadelphia. He contributes to a variety of outlets, including Atlanta Black Star, ecoWURD and Al Jazeera. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidALove.