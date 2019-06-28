Commentators: Who can win this?
The Democratic candidates, in their own words: Part II
To learn more about the 2020 Democratic candidates you’ll see on tonight’s debate stage, read the op-eds they’ve written for CNN Opinion since primary season began.
Though multiple polls of Democratic voters indicate that beating President Donald Trump is the top priority, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg wrote that the election cannot just be about the current occupant of the White House. Instead, he said, it must be about “the seismic changes our nation is facing -- both globally and at home -- and ensur[ing] every American has the opportunity to succeed.”
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders argued that for everyone to succeed, banks have to stop ripping off hardworking Americans. There is a solution, he wrote: with his Loan Shark Prevention Act, introduced with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congress would be able “to put an end to predatory lending.”
Meanwhile, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, addressing the role of automation in the US economy, wrote that the next Industrial Revolution will soon take hold in the US -- and the fate of manufacturing workers in years past will again become reality -- this time for retail, call center and fast food workers. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper advocated for a new national strategy for the American workforce -- one that would mean “an investment of historic proportions in skills training and apprenticeships.”
But activist and author Marianna Williamson cautioned that any political or economic strategy must take into account that politicians in Washington have been disempowering Americans for far too long. This “new aristocracy,” as she called it, “has hijacked America’s value system, leading us to swerve from our democratic and deep human values.”
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand argued that taking back democracy requires bravery. But, more importantly, it requires leading not “from weakness or ego but from strength and character.” Colorado Senator Michael Bennet wrote that the American people would also play a critical role in this democratic process. It won’t be easy, he wrote, but “it's more naïve to think we can keep doing what we're doing and expect anything meaningful to change for our country.”
And California Rep. Eric Swalwell reasoned that some “new generational optimism and energy” would be critical to restoring “the promise of America for all Americans – not just those in the penthouses and golf resorts.”
To read what the candidates who debated last night wrote in their op-eds for CNN Opinion, click here.
Please debaters, name Lord Voldemort!
Tonight’s debate is the heavyweight card, with four of the top-polling candidates sharing the stage (Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg). I realize I’m howling into a void, but please, please Democrats, save some tiny space in your big brains to think about the voters who are not already committed to every lefty position.
Before you come out for, say, single-payer weed or free health care for endangered snail darters, think about the people in places like Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio who made Barack Obama President. They can do the same for you. You just have to give them an acceptable, sensible alternative to Donald Trump.
Last night’s Democratic presidential debate, on the other hand, was like having a debate during Katrina and hardly mentioning water.
For most of the debate Donald Trump was Lord Voldemort: he who must not be named. The Democrats were policy-heavy because, well, they’re Democrats.
Elizabeth Warren dominated the early part of the debate with sharp, concise, populist economic plans. Amy Klobuchar emerged as the midwestern voice of reason. Julián Castro shoved his way into the spotlight with some good lines, then turned on his fellow Texan, Beto O’Rourke. Castro would have been more credible if he hadn’t been campaigning for Beto a few months ago, and if he’d focused his fire on the real problem: President Donald J. Trump.
There is only one issue, as I said before these debates, and it is the narcissistic, misogynistic, racially-divisive, pro-Putin grifter in the White House. To be fair, Klobuchar marbled sharp criticism of Trump into several of her answers, but she seemed to be the only one capable of recognizing the obvious.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee got the crowd roaring with the line of the night -- I think it was in Hour Seven -- when asked what he thought was the greatest national security threat to the United States. Inslee said, “The greatest threat to America is Donald Trump.”
At home I cheered too. Then slunk into a funk when I realized it took so long for someone to finally acknowledge that water is wet.
Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House. Follow him on Twitter @PaulBegala.
5 things Pete Buttigieg must do to court black voters
When Buttigieg hits the debate stage in Miami, he's going to have to address head-on the concerns that African American voters have about him.
Here are five things he needs to do to win big with black voters in the debates:
1.) Pass the "woke" test. The unfolding racial tension back in his native South Bend has unexpectedly given Mayor Pete a natural platform to insert himself into the war of words that has been going on between Biden and Booker in recent days, as well as the debate on Capitol Hill regarding reparations for the descendants of slaves. Buttigieg needs to seize the opportunity that the debate stage will give him to tackle head-on America's relationship with its slavery past, race relations and community policing. Buttigieg needs to come across as 'woke' -- sincere, empathetic and someone willing to go the distance to fight for equality.
To read more from Arick Wierson and Kwame Jackson's op-ed, click here.
Arick Wierson is an Emmy Award-winning television producer and former senior media adviser to New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He currently advises political and corporate clients in the United States, Africa and Latin America. You can follow him on Twitter @ArickWierson. Kwame Jackson is a leadership strategist, nationally renowned speaker and television commentator who often analyzes issues of race and diversity in politics and business for global clients. Kwame was the runner-up on Season 1 of NBC's "The Apprentice." You can follow him on Twitter @kwameinc.