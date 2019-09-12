Live commentary: Democratic front-runners face off
Warren's chance for a breakthrough
For all the progress Elizabeth Warren has made during in this campaign, she still has work to do to break through with working-class voters, white and black. She has built impressive support among college-educated white voters, upscale liberals and the young. Still, though many of her economic proposals are designed to benefit the middle class and the poor, including the large expansion of Social Security she unveiled today, she’s trailing both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders by eight points among white voters without a college degree.
Biden also has a nearly four-to-one lead over Warren among African-American voters.
So Thursday’s debate in Houston is a propitious homecoming for Warren, whose extraordinary personal journey has roots there. It offers her a chance to shed the hint of elitism that goes along with her status as a longtime Harvard law professor.
Thus it isn’t surprising that early in this debate, Warren has used the setting to recall her early years as a young mother, scraping to put herself through college to become a teacher.
Warren’s story—her hardscrabble youth in Oklahoma, her years in Houston and, later, as single mother, working her way through law school—is not universally known. Sharing it more often could help lessen the distance between her and the folks who have yet to embrace her candidacy.
If working-class voters come to see Warren as someone who understands struggle because she’s lived it — and less as a know-it-all law prof with all the plans and answers — she will add even more momentum to her formidable bid for the nomination.
Warren needs to take on Sanders
The Warren-Sanders protection pact was doomed from the start and has to end at some point. They're both attracting the same voters, many of whom don't see any differences between them. All the two candidates will do by sticking together is split the votes that Biden isn't getting and hand him the nomination.
This debate would be a good time to rip off the Band-Aid and point out their differences. She can say, for example, that she's a Democrat. He can say she's Bernie-light. But one way or the other, they're going to have to take each other on.
Candidates face pointed questions on race
Did Castro take a cheap shot at Biden?
It's all about health care
Candidates open with message of unity
Debates are often a reaction to the last debate, and that same pattern was on display during the opening statements tonight. The previous debates in Detroit devolved into bickering, and suggested there was a wide divide among Democratic candidate. In their statements tonight, the candidates seem to be stressing unity in the party — and the importance of that unity in taking on President Trump.
Julián Castro talked about winning back the House, the Senate and the White House. Each of the candidates made their case against Trump instead of against each other. Beto O’Rourke made the most personal case against Trump by invoking El Paso and the apparent racism that drove mass murder there last month, directly blaming the President for it.
The opening statements are what the candidates want to say; the rest is what the moderators make them address. And tonight, they wanted to stress the unity of the party.
Andrew Yang's outrageous stunt
Andrew Yang's stunt of giving money to voters out of his campaign account is wild, and probably illegal. Of course, most of the Democratic candidates' policies (free college, full debt retirement, free health care for undocumented immigrants) are indirect bribes already. I guess Yang has decided to stop beating around the bush and just go for it.
