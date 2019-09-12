Live commentary: Democratic front-runners face off

The two have a decades-long history, dating back to Warren's outspoken opposition to a Biden-backed bill intended to overhaul the US bankruptcy laws. Warren's argument has long been that Biden sided with credit card companies and lenders to support legislation that would hurt low-income Americans, especially women.

Biden's argument continues to be that the bill was going to pass with a Republican in the White House and he worked to make it better.

Beyond their policy differences, they both have something to prove. For Biden, it is that he can punch back for a three-hour debate and that his lead in the polls is not just about his bromance with former President Barack Obama.

For Warren, it is that she can take a punch directed at her personally from another Democrat on the debate stage, something she has not really had to contend with yet this cycle.

To read more of Jen Psaki's op-ed, click here.

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She is vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow her at @jrpsaki.