Live commentary: Democratic front-runners face off
The Biden-Warren confrontation we've been waiting for
The two have a decades-long history, dating back to Warren's outspoken opposition to a Biden-backed bill intended to overhaul the US bankruptcy laws. Warren's argument has long been that Biden sided with credit card companies and lenders to support legislation that would hurt low-income Americans, especially women.
Biden's argument continues to be that the bill was going to pass with a Republican in the White House and he worked to make it better.
Beyond their policy differences, they both have something to prove. For Biden, it is that he can punch back for a three-hour debate and that his lead in the polls is not just about his bromance with former President Barack Obama.
For Warren, it is that she can take a punch directed at her personally from another Democrat on the debate stage, something she has not really had to contend with yet this cycle.
To read more of Jen Psaki's op-ed, click here.
Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She is vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow her at @jrpsaki.
The history lesson 2020 Democrats can't afford to ignore
By adopting a defeat-Trump-at-any-cost strategy, the Democrats have missed a key lesson from the past: being the party of opposition and the promoters of mere change will only carry you so far. The approach may yield electoral success in the short-term, but it fails to create lasting change and, worse still, does nothing to communicate an effective vision for the future of this country to the voting public. By not recognizing that their enemy is not so much Donald Trump as their own myopic commitment to defining themselves in opposition to him, Democrats risk the future of the country with their lack of vision.
To read more of Thomas Balcerski's op-ed, click here.
Thomas Balcerski teaches American history at Eastern Connecticut State University. He is the author of "Bosom Friends: The Intimate World of James Buchanan and William Rufus King" (Oxford University Press). He tweets @tbalcerski.
Eric Holder: Criticizing Obama is a big mistake for Democratic candidates
What matters in 2020 is not what a given candidate might've done in Obama's shoes nearly a decade ago, given the benefit of hindsight and without any of the political, policy, and legal constraints Obama actually faced. What matters is whether we can count on our nominee to effectively lead the nation today—and manage an executive branch Trump has nearly reduced to ruins—by building upon, rather than denigrating, the record of achievement established by Obama and other Democratic presidents as far back as FDR.
To read more of Eric Holder's op-ed, click here.
Eric H. Holder Jr. was the US attorney general from 2009 to 2015.
Gretchen Carlson: The next president needs to step up
This is the first presidential cycle since the #metoo hashtag went viral, when millions of people have witnessed a tidal wave of women coming forward with their stories. From the kitchens of fast-food restaurants to the halls of Congress, it's evident that no industry is immune from the scourge of sexual harassment.
If ever there was a time for policies to address sexual harassment to take center stage in an election, it is now. Combating sexual harassment is something the next occupant of the White House will have enormous power to address -- or to ignore.
To read more of Jennifer Klein and Gretchen Carlson's op-ed, click here.
Jennifer Klein is the chief strategy and policy officer at TIME'S UP Now, an organization fighting for safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds. Gretchen Carlson is a journalist, author and was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People In The World in 2017 for exposing a culture of sexual harassment that ran rampant at FOX News.
The other existential threat candidates must confront
It now seems within the realm of possibility that over the next few years, the most important nuclear arms control treaties -- negotiated among the world's nuclear powers over nearly four decades of painstaking diplomacy -- will have expired or been eliminated. This would open the floodgates to a 21st century arms race that could be far more chaotic and dangerous than what threatened the world following World War II.
Given this reality, we need to do everything in our power to re-establish agreements that will keep the world's nuclear arsenal in check. With a presidential election on the immediate horizon, each candidate's approach to the issue of nuclear weapons needs to be a centerpiece of discussion, not a mere debate question that is answered with the standard response that limiting access to nuclear weapons -- particularly in key countries like Iran -- is important. We must take seriously the severity of the threat we could face.
To read more of Irwin Redlener's op-ed, click here.
Irwin Redlener, M.D., directs Columbia University's National Center for Disaster Preparedness and is a professor of health policy and management at the Mailman School of Public Health. He was a former chair of the national executive committee of Physicians for Social Responsibility and is the author of "Americans at Risk: Why We Are Not Prepared for Megadisasters and What We Can Do Now."