Jason Momoa: From the ashes we rise — how nature can still heal

The UN has announced seven new World Restoration Flagships, recognizing the best large-scale, long-term ecosystem restoration projects. Included in the list is the Regreening Africa initiative, which has restored more than 350,000 hectares of land in eight countries, from Ethiopia to Ghana, according to the UN. Scroll through the gallery to see more flagship projects.
Brian Gathu
The Terai Arc Landscape initiative protects a 2.47 million-hectare area shared by India and Nepal. It is home to wildlife including rhinos, tigers, elephants and crocodiles.
A.Christy Williams/UNEP
Living Indus has restored 1.35 million hectares of land around the River Indus in Pakistan and aims to restore 25 million hectares of river basin by 2030.
Waqar Arshad/UNEP
The African Farmers Transforming Food Systems initiative works with farmers from Tanzania to Cameroon to regenerate degraded land, and is planting millions of trees in the region.
Todd Brown/UNEP
Building on a community reforestation model, Accion Andina is protecting Andean forests across seven countries, including Ecuador, pictured. Last year it was a winner of the Earthshot Prize, and aims to eventually restore 1 million hectares of forest by 2045.