Nelson Mandela, the family man: New book offers an intimate portrait of the South African leader
New book "Mandela: In Honor of an Extraordinary Life," authored by his daughter Dr. Pumla Makaziwe Mandela, takes an intimate look at the life of the late South African leader. The book features never-before-seen images of his private life and that of his family, alongside passages written by Dr. Mandela. Ahead of the book's release, CNN asked the author to share memories of her father and loved ones. Scroll through the gallery to discover more.
Pictured: Nelson Mandela with first daughter Makaziwe and son Thembekile, photographed in 1948. Makaziwe died in infancy and Thembekile died in a car crash in 1969, while Nelson and wife Evelyn Mase's second son Makgatho died in 2005. Their youngest sibling Pumla Makaziwe Mandela was named after her late older sister.
Mandela, third from right, with friends in Soweto in the 1950s. "My father always talked about the fact that the intention of the ANC (African National Congress political party) was always a peaceful transition, so that all South Africans could benefit equally," said Dr. Mandela. "However, when he and his colleagues saw that the response from the South African apartheid government was brutal force and murder, they then resorted to an armed struggle because they were at the end of their tether."
"Even with all of these difficult choices and challenges, my father never lost sight of the fact that as a leader he carried a great responsibility in ensuring that Black South Africans got what they deserved, which was emancipation from a tyrannical government," she added.
Nelson Mandela's sisters, Baliwe and Makhutswana. "Both my aunts were present figures in our lives and actually lived with us for a time," said Dr. Mandela. "When my parents divorced, they both assisted my mother with the moving process to the Eastern Cape. So even though they were my father's sisters they continued their close relationship with my mother and us and were very supportive to my mother. My Aunt Baliwe was very brave and outspoken and marched to the beat of her own drum. Lots of relatives say that I have the same temperament as her."
Nelson Mandela with family and soon-to-be third wife Graça Machel (second right) on the day she was formally introduced to everyone. "I already knew long before that my father was in a relationship with Mrs. Machel, and I had met her a few years back at a UNESCO conference in Paris," said Dr. Mandela.
"We were having a private chat and I had recommended that she and my father could not continue dating and that they should formalize their relationship and get married to set an example for the rest of the family. So when my father introduced Mrs. Machel to the family it was not really a surprise to me."
Mandela alongside Graça Machel at his 85th birthday party. "We had never done anything of this scale before," said Dr. Mandela of the event. "There were 500 people in that room and it took us a year to organize. We wanted to give my father a nice thank you gift for everything that he had done for us and wanted him to know that he was loved and appreciated by all of us.
"When he walked into the room he could not believe it, and afterwards he was shocked to find out that we had kept everything a secret for a year, because there is always that one person in a family who has a loose tongue. Oprah (Winfrey), Queen Beatrix and now King Wilhelm-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended that party."