Mandela alongside Graça Machel at his 85th birthday party. "We had never done anything of this scale before," said Dr. Mandela of the event. "There were 500 people in that room and it took us a year to organize. We wanted to give my father a nice thank you gift for everything that he had done for us and wanted him to know that he was loved and appreciated by all of us.



"When he walked into the room he could not believe it, and afterwards he was shocked to find out that we had kept everything a secret for a year, because there is always that one person in a family who has a loose tongue. Oprah (Winfrey), Queen Beatrix and now King Wilhelm-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended that party."

Courtesy Dr. Makaziwe Mandela