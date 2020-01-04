The United Kingdom is advising its citizens against all travel to Iraq, except for the Kurdistan region, and “all but essential travel to Iran” following the US drone strike on Friday.

The advice was updated after the attack on Friday.

“If you’re in areas of Iraq where the FCO [Foreign and Commonwealth Office] advise against all travel, you should consider leaving by commercial means,” the updated UK Foreign Office advisory page says.

In the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the FCO continues to advise against “all but essential travel.”

The FCO continues to advise British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran.

“Rallies and marches are likely in cities across Iran, and could become angry,” the Foreign Office advisory page says, recommending travelers “avoid any rallies, marches, or processions, and follow the instructions of the local authorities.”