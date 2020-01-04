The crowds attending the protests in Tehran today appear sure about what they want Iran to do next. They are asking for revenge for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, calling on the Iranian leadership to retaliate against the United States.

But further away from the gathering, other Iranians are weighing the options, worried about their potential consequences.

Parsa Seifi, a 35-year-old university lecturer, said Soleimani was "a brave soldier of Iran."

"I think Iran must retaliate by any means," Seifi told CNN. "You must take revenge when someone kills a member of your family, though it’s better to give a response through international organizations."

A billboard with a portrait of Qasem Soleimani is displayed in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Photo: ATTA KENARE/AFP

Fatemeh Wahabi, a 19-year-old student who is preparing for a university entrance exam, said the news made him sad because Soleimani was defending the country against ISIS.

"More importantly, I’m worried about war. It would be better if Iran doesn’t react," he told CNN.

Saied, a 50-year old who has retired from the ministry of education, thinks Iran should retaliate. He said:

Iran must accept the logic of war. If they kill, people must be expected to be killed. But in case of fighting ISIS Soleimani was right. Iranian authorities shall retaliate even if a war happens, because they did not use a fair war strategy.

Farid, a 35-year old civil engineer, said he had "no special feeling" for Soleimani, but added he was worried about the situation.