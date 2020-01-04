Thousands of Iraqis are marching through Baghdad right now, part of a funeral procession for Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani -- who were both killed yesterday in the US air strike.

Mourners at a funeral procession in Kadhimiya, Baghdad, on January 4, 2020. Photo: SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images

A car carrying Soleimani's coffin, with a bouquet of flowers on the hood, is passing slowly through the Baghdad crowd.

Mourners surround a car carrying the coffin of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, on January 4, 2020. Photo: SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images

A procession is also happening in the Iraqi city of Karbala, and crowds are growing bigger.

Mourners wave the national flag and the militia flag, and carry portraits of the two men. There is grief, but also anger -- many are chanting "Death to America" as they march.