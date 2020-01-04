Crowds gather in Baghdad to mourn military leaders killed by US airstrike
Pompeo tweets about discussing Soleimani strike with Iraqi President
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani with Iraq's President Barham Salih, according to a tweet from Pompeo.
“Discussed with Iraqi President (Barham) Salih @realDonaldTrump’s decision to take defensive action to protect US personnel and interests abroad, and I reaffirmed that the U.S. remains committed to de-escalation,” Pompeo tweeted today.
Pompeo spoke with Salih on Friday, the State Department said. That was one of at least 12 calls he held on Friday. He also talked with Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi. He also spoke with Kurdistan Regional Government’s Prime Minister Massoud Barzani, in addition to counterparts throughout Europe and Asia.
The headline and content of this post have been updated to clarify that Pompeo spoke to Salih on Friday. The State Department confirmed Pompeo’s Saturday tweet referred to Friday’s call.
Russian foreign minister says US actions violated international law
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed condolences in connection with the killing of Qasem Soleimani and said the US strike violated international laws in a Saturday phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, according to a readout posted by the Russian ministry.
The phone call was initiated by the Iranian side.
“Sergey Lavrov expressed his condolences with regards to the assassination the commander of IRGC’s Quds Special Forces Qasem Soleimani by US in Baghdad,” the statement reads.
“Both ministers have emphasized that US actions are in gross violation of fundamental international laws and do not contribute to finding solutions to the complex problems that have accumulated in the Middle East, but lead to a new round of escalation of tensions in the region.”
Some context: On Friday, Lavrov said in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the US act “deserves condemnation” and urged Washington “to abandon illegal power methods to achieve its goals on the international arena.”
France, Germany and China call on Iran to preserve nuclear deal and not violate it
France, Germany and China have called on Iran to preserve the nuclear deal and to avoid any measure that would violate it, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a written statement today after a phone call with his counterparts.
Le Drian spoke to Germany’s Heiko Maas and China’s Wang Yi in separate phone calls on Saturday.
The French Foreign Minister said France and Germany “fully shared the central objective of de-escalation and preservation of the Vienna accord [JCPOA]”.
Le Drian also spoke of a “great convergence” between China and France to reinforce efforts towards de-escalation. He said both countries agreed Iraq’s stability and sovereignty should be preserved and called on Iran to “avoid any measure that would violate the Vienna accord.”
Some background: The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal, was reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015. France, Germany and China are all parties to the deal, along with Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom. The United States announced its withdrawal on May 8, 2018.
Iranian supreme leader to Soleimani's daughter: “Everyone is bereaved and grateful to your father"
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited Qasem Soleimani's daughter following the death of her father Friday in a US airstrike.
In a tweet today, Khamenei shared his condolences.
“Everyone is bereaved & grateful to your father. This gratitude is due to his great sincerity, since hearts are in God’s hands. Without sincerity, ppl’s hearts wouldn’t have been with him like this. May God bestow His blessings on all of us," the tweet said.
Khamenei's tweet addressing Soleimani's daughter continued: “You saw people in many cities come out in numbers, with devotion. Wait to see his funeral. These blessings are before us to see the value of martyrdom. What a blessing for Hajj Qasem. He achieved his dream."
Russia's foreign minister offers condolences to Iran following Soleimani's death
Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov called Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif and offered him his condolences on the death of Qasem Soleimani, according to a tweet sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Lavrov also discussed the latest regional and international developments with Zarif since Soleimani's death, the tweet posted today says.
NATO suspends activities in Iraq
NATO is “temporarily” suspending its training activities in Iraq following the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, the alliance's acting spokesman Dylan White told CNN on Saturday.
White said that while training was suspended, “the mission is continuing.” He added that the safety of NATO’s personnel in Iraq was “paramount.”
NATO Mission Iraq consists of several hundred personnel and at the request of the Iraqi government is “helping strengthen the Iraqi forces and prevent the return of ISIS,” according to a NATO statement.
Iranians in Tehran weigh the country's options
The crowds attending the protests in Tehran today appear sure about what they want Iran to do next. They are asking for revenge for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, calling on the Iranian leadership to retaliate against the United States.
But further away from the gathering, other Iranians are weighing the options, worried about their potential consequences.
Parsa Seifi, a 35-year-old university lecturer, said Soleimani was "a brave soldier of Iran."
"I think Iran must retaliate by any means," Seifi told CNN. "You must take revenge when someone kills a member of your family, though it’s better to give a response through international organizations."
Fatemeh Wahabi, a 19-year-old student who is preparing for a university entrance exam, said the news made him sad because Soleimani was defending the country against ISIS.
"More importantly, I’m worried about war. It would be better if Iran doesn’t react," he told CNN.
Saied, a 50-year old who has retired from the ministry of education, thinks Iran should retaliate. He said:
Iran must accept the logic of war. If they kill, people must be expected to be killed. But in case of fighting ISIS Soleimani was right. Iranian authorities shall retaliate even if a war happens, because they did not use a fair war strategy.
Farid, a 35-year old civil engineer, said he had "no special feeling" for Soleimani, but added he was worried about the situation.
I’m concerned about war and the economic consequences like depreciation of Iranian currency and inflation. The war with the US won’t be easy because it's not a single country. The US has big allies all other the world.
Mourners gather in Iran's consulate in Istanbul
The Iranian consulate in Istanbul has turned into an impromptu mourning place.
People have gathered there to pray and pay their respect to Qasem Soleimani following his killing by the US on Friday.
The Turkish foreign ministry warned against escalation of tensions in the region and called on all sides to act with caution on Friday.
“Turkey has always been against foreign interference, assassinations and sectarian fighting in the region,” the ministry said in the statement on Friday.
“We are deeply worried about the escalating US-Iran tensions in the region,” it added.
Soleimani’s daughter asks for revenge
When Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani visited the house of Qasem Soleimani’s family in Tehran on Saturday, Soleimani’s daughter asked him “who will take revenge for my father?”
“Everyone will take revenge,” Rouhani replied to her.
Rouhani said the US committed a “grave mistake” in killing Iranian Soleimani and that Americans “will face the consequences of this criminal act not only today, but also in the coming years.”