Iran will "patiently" wait to respond to the US strike in a "crushing and powerful manner": Iranian Armed Forces

Iran had already vowed revenge for the US attack on its top general Qasem Soleimani. Now, it is vowing it will respond in a "crushing and powerful manner."

"(Iran) will set up a plan, patiently, to respond to this terrorist act in a crushing and powerful manner," the spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, said Saturday.

Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful men, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Friday. (Photo by MEHDI GHASEMI/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are the ones who set the time and place of our reciprocal response."

Shekarchi said Iran’s response to the US will incorporate offensive strategies beyond defense measures. Shekarchi -- who is also a senior commander with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- said Tehran will defend the "axis of resistance" with all its might.