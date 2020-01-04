Rockets strike two other locations in Iraq

A number of rockets landed in the Baghdad neighborhood of Al-Jadiriya and outside Balad Air base without any human casualties, the Iraqi Army said in a statement.

The Iraqi army was unable to clarify how many rockets had been fired in each instance.

Balad Air Base houses US forces and is located 50 miles north of Baghdad.

A rocket impacted Baghdad’s Green Zone earlier today, the Iraqi Army also said in the statement. No fatalities were reported in this incident, according to the statement.

Separately, an Iraqi civilian contractor based at Balad Air Base told CNN four rockets impacted outside the base’s southern gate.

This eyewitness said the sirens at the base sounded sending people into shelters until the all clear signaled it was safe again.

It is not uncommon for rockets to be fired at the Green Zone or US position in Iraq. It is unclear who fired the rockets.