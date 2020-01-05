Iran has hoisted a red religious flag. Here is what that means

Iran has hoisted a red religious flag warning of a severe battle to come.

For the first time, the flag was unfurled on the great mosque of Jamkaran, a Shia pilgrimage site, in the Iranian holy city of Qom.

It calls for avenging Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, who was slain during a bloody battle in Karbala.

Hussein is a central figure in Shia Islam.

Video: Mehr

The flag’s slogan – “O’ Avengers of Hussein” – was popularized in the uprising that followed Hussein’s death.

Its resurfacing in Iran serves as an ominous signal of Iran’s expected response to the US assassination of its most powerful military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has vowed “forceful revenge” for his killing.