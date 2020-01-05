Families and loved ones say goodbye to troops deployed to the Middle East

As tensions rise in the Middle East following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, more than 3,000 US troops are preparing to deploy to the region -- leaving behind thousands of family members and loved ones.

The city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to many of these families -- it's close to the Fort Bragg military installation, which houses more than 53,000 troops.

One woman told CNN her husband was already deployed for training. He had been due to train in Africa, then go to the Mediterranean to be stationed in European countries -- but they found out today that he's being rerouted to the Middle East.

“It’s stressful for sure, especially with everything that has escalated recently," she said. "He was supposed to be only doing training, and now it’s obviously transpired into something else."

Taylor Smith of Fayetteville, North Carolina. CNN

When veteran Taylor Smith attended church on Sunday, he asked people to pray for his friend, who is being deployed -- right before his pregnant wife is due to give birth.

“The 82nd (division) is trying to push back his deployment date as much as possible, but his wife is a high-risk pregnancy. We believe he’s leaving somewhere around Tuesday, and his wife is due Wednesday,” Smith said.