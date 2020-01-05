Crowds swarm Tehran to mourn slain Iran military leader Soleimani
Families and loved ones say goodbye to troops deployed to the Middle East
As tensions rise in the Middle East following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, more than 3,000 US troops are preparing to deploy to the region -- leaving behind thousands of family members and loved ones.
The city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to many of these families -- it's close to the Fort Bragg military installation, which houses more than 53,000 troops.
One woman told CNN her husband was already deployed for training. He had been due to train in Africa, then go to the Mediterranean to be stationed in European countries -- but they found out today that he's being rerouted to the Middle East.
“It’s stressful for sure, especially with everything that has escalated recently," she said. "He was supposed to be only doing training, and now it’s obviously transpired into something else."
When veteran Taylor Smith attended church on Sunday, he asked people to pray for his friend, who is being deployed -- right before his pregnant wife is due to give birth.
“The 82nd (division) is trying to push back his deployment date as much as possible, but his wife is a high-risk pregnancy. We believe he’s leaving somewhere around Tuesday, and his wife is due Wednesday,” Smith said.
Angry Tehran crowds chant: "Down with the USA"
Thousands of people are mourning Qasem Soleimani in the Iran capital of Tehran -- but they are also visibly angry.
Many in the crowd have been there for hours, since before sunrise, grieving for one of the country's top military leaders. These past few days, there have also been furious anti-US protests, both in Iran and the Iraq capital of Baghdad.
"They want what they call hard revenge," said CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, who is in Tehran. "I don't know if you can hear the chants coming from behind me -- a lot of them say, 'Down with the USA,' also 'Death to the USA.'"
"As they keep pointing out, he's one of the people that fought against ISIS. They believe that he was someone that made this country safer. Of course, the international reputation that he has is very different, but for these folks here he is no less than a hero," Pleitgen added.
Take a look at the crowds:
Crude oil tops $70 as US-Iran tensions escalate
Oil prices continued to rise today amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 2.4% to reach $70.24 per barrel — the first time prices have hit that amount in more than six months.
US oil futures advanced 2.1% to reach $64.36 per barrel.
Oil prices rose more than 3% on Friday after Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump. The killing risks escalating tensions further in the Middle East, which is home to major oil-producing countries and key energy supply routes.
Still, analysts said last week that they expect a limited response that won't significantly disrupt crude supplies, keeping a lid on oil prices.
Here's what the funeral in Tehran looks like
The streets of Tehran are packed with mourners as the casket carrying slain general Qasem Soleimani -- one of the most powerful and revered men in Iran -- makes its way to Azadi Square.
Soleimani was killed last week by a drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq, ordered by US President Donald Trump.
The casket is being carried to the square after a prayer ceremony earlier today at the mosque at Tehran University.
Iran's military threat: The US can't protect everything all the time
Iran's vow to strike the US military in retaliation for Soleimani's killing presents the Pentagon with a massive force protection problem.
A military threat: In an exclusive CNN interview on Sunday, Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan -- the military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- said that Tehran's response to the US drone strike would be to hit back directly on American "military sites."
What this means for the US: From Singapore to Djibouti and Bahrain to Brazil, today the US operates about 800 military bases and logistical facilities outside its sovereign territory -- more than any other nation.
And every US installation -- even every soldier, sailor, airman or Marine -- could be a target. Presumably that could also include US Navy ships at sea, US Air Force planes at airports or in the world's skies, or even US troops enjoying themselves off base and off duty.
"There are many ways to hit US personnel, and you can't protect them all," said Carl Schuster, a former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center.
Proxy threat: The threat could come from Iranian forces themselves -- or proxies deeply tied to Tehran, like the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has reach across the Middle East and into Africa.
While the US military will be on heightened watch, it's hard to stay on constant alert.
"Tight security tends to impede your operations," Schuster said, citing the need to resupply bases or ships and the movement of personnel in or out. "You can't guard them all the time for a very long period of time."
Soleimani's body will be carried 6 miles on the shoulders of mourners
Early this morning in Tehran, Gen. Qasem Soleimani's body was carried to the mosque at Tehran University, where the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led a prayer.
Now, the body will be carried on the shoulders of his supporters towards Azadi Square in the Iranian capital -- about six miles (10 kilometers) away.
Photos from the ground show the casket, decorated with the Iranian flag, held up by a sea of mourners dressed in black.
Later today, the body will spend several hours at a shrine in the holy city of Qom, then be buried in Kerman, Soleimani's hometown.
On the weekend, Soleimani's body was carried through major cities in Iraq -- from Baghdad to Karbala and Najaf.
Iran's Supreme Leader prayed over Soleimani's body in Tehran
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over the body of Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Monday, during funeral services at Tehran University.
Large crowds gathered for the procession, dressed in black as they mourned Soleimani's death. He had been revered as a hero in Iran, which is observing three days of national mourning.
After Soleimani's death, Khamenei had vowed “harsh revenge awaits the criminals” who committed the act.
Soleimani's daughter says her father's death "will bring darker days" for the US and Israel
Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani's daughter warned that her father's death "will cause more awakening in the resistance front" and "will bring darker days" for the United States and Israel.
Speaking in front of a large crowd at her father's funeral procession at Tehran University on Monday, Zeinab Soleimani said President Trump's "evil plan to cause separation between two nations of Iraq and Iran" by killing Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis "has failed."
"Trump, you compulsive gambler, your evil plan to cause separation between two nations of Iraq and Iran with your strategic mistake in assassinating both Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi has failed and it has only caused historical unity between two nations and their mutual eternal hatred for the United States," Zeinab Soleimani said.
"Hey crazy Trump, you are the symbol of stupidity and a toy in the hand of international Zionists," she added in front of a large crowd at the procession.
"This heinous crime committed by the Americans expresses the spirit of criminality and bullying that covers all crimes of bloodshed, especially on the land of Palestine."
Uproar and consequences mount for Trump after Soleimani killing
The Trump administration is in danger of losing control of the political storm unleashed by its killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani.
President Trump's claim that the drone strike last week made Americans safer is being challenged by cascading events that appear to leave the US more vulnerable and isolated.
Criticism in the US: The administration's basis for the attack came under suspicion after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN that it was not "relevant" to reveal how imminent the attacks on US interests were that Trump said Soleimani was planning.
Dissent also emerged inside the administration over Trump's vow to strike Iranian cultural sites if Tehran mounts a reprisal strike.
Anger in the Middle East: In signs of the deepening crisis, Iran on Sunday announced that it was shaking off restrictions on its uranium enrichment under the Obama-era nuclear deal.
Iraq's Parliament also voted to expel US troops -- which could imperil the fight against extremism and consolidate Iranian influence in Baghdad.
An isolated US: Washington's European allies have distanced themselves from Trump's assault. The US-led military coalition fighting ISIS temporarily stopped its counter-ISIS missions in order to focus on protecting Iraqi bases and coalition forces there from Iranian-backed militias. And in a sign of widening gaps between Iraq and the US, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said he had been scheduled to meet Soleimani on the day he was killed.