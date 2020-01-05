Iraqi officials have begun outlining steps for the withdrawal of all foreign forces, PM says
US and Iraqi officials will meet Monday as relationship grows strained
US officials will meet with their Iraqi counterparts on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, with the two countries' relationship under strain.
- Last week, US officials were extremely angry during discussions with Iraqi officials -- protesters tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad.
- Now, the tables have turned -- Iraqis are furious about the US airstrike at the Baghdad airport, which killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.
- The mood in Iraq: Many are angry that the strike happened on Iraqi soil, and that the country has once again become a battleground for the US-Iran conflict. Some also fear that Soleimani's killing will inadvertently fuel extremism rather than subduing it.
- Vote on US troops: The Iraqi Parliament voted earlier today to obligate the government to remove all foreign troops in the country -- a clear rebuke of the US. In response, Trump said he would sanction Iraq "like "never seen before" if the troops were expelled.
- Withheld intelligence: The Trump administration said it had prevented an "imminent threat" posed by Soleimani. The US has not shared the intelligence surrounding this threat, despite requests for information from Iraqi officials, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
US officials tried to prevent Iraqi vote to remove troops
US officials tried to convince Iraqi leaders to prevent Sunday's parliamentary vote to expel American troops from the country, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.
US officials claimed it would be harmful for Iraq to follow through on such a move and hold the vote at all -- but ultimately the argument fell flat.
"The mood in the country was pushing for it," one source familiar with the discussions said of the vote. "This was not something that could have been avoided."
Axios was first to report the push by US officials.
What the vote means: It is too soon to know if the expulsion vote will come to fruition, due to the legal and procedural steps that would be necessary, the sources said. Iraq's council of ministers will this week have a meeting on the topic, where they will begin to determine the way forward, one of the sources explained.
President Donald Trump discusses tensions with Iran on Air Force One
During a flight from Florida to Washington on Air Force One, President Donald Trump spoke with reporters about the increasing tensions with Iran.
He reiterated his threat to target Iranian cultural sites.
They’re allowed to kill our people, they’re allowed to torture and maim our people, they’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people, and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way,” Trump said, according to a pool report.
Asked about the prospects of retaliation from Iran after the death of Qasem Soleimani, Trump said “If it happens it happens.”
Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq should US troops be expelled from the country. The Iraqi Parliament voted Sunday to obligate Iraq's government "to work towards ending the presence of all foreign troops on Iraqi soil."
“If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis. We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever,” Trump said.
Trump said the costs of maintaining an American troop presence in the country over the past years should be repaid by Iraq if the country chooses to rescind an agreement allowing them to stay.
“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it,” Trump said.
Lastly, Trump said he would not rule out releasing some of the intelligence that led to the US killing Soleimani.
Soleimani's daughter addresses President Trump: 'You could not match my father'
Zainab Qasem Soleimani, daughter of Qasem Soleimani, spoke with Lebanese television station al-Manar TV on Sunday, saying President Trump needs to know "his crime will never wipe out the remembrance of my father.” She added that “his martyrdom inspired rebirth in our souls.”
“You could not match my father, so you targeted him with missiles. Had you been so, you would have confronted him face-to-face,” she said.
French President, German Chancellor and UK Prime Minister release joint statement
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a joint statement Sunday calling on all parties to “exercise utmost restraint” and saying there is “an urgent need for de-escalation" concerning rising tensions with Iran after the death of Qasem Soleimani.
We specifically call on Iran to refrain from further violent action or proliferation, and urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with the (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). We recall our attachment to the sovereignty and security of Iraq. Another crisis risks jeopardizing years of efforts to stabilize Iraq,” the statement read.
The three leaders also said they condemned the attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and are "gravely concerned by the negative role Iran has played in the region" under the command of Soleimani. They urged Iraqi officials to continue providing "all the necessary support" to the coalition forces.
"The current cycle of violence in Iraq must be stopped," the statement read.
Kata'ib Hezbollah supports Iraqi Parliament vote to remove foreign forces
Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed paramilitary group of the Popular Mobilization Forces, said in a statement Sunday they supported the resolution by the Iraqi Parliament to remove foreign forces from the country.
"What was achieved was a great victory, considered a first step in the process of liberating Iraq and purifying it from the filth of enemies, and must be followed by other important steps," the statement read.
The group said closing of "the US Embassy of Evil" and adopting the resolution are priorities for the government.
Kata'ib Hezbollah praised the parliament members who attended and voted in Sunday’s emergency session.
"While we commend those who voted in favor of the resolution, we value the courageous stance of Mr. Adel Abdel Mahdi, and the speaker of the House of representatives, and we blame those who missed the voting session, placing themselves on the record of shame and disgrace," the statement read.
Iraqi Prime Minister: Officials are preparing memorandum for foreign forces withdrawal
Iraqi officials are preparing a memorandum for the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi told French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a phone conversation Sunday.
Iraqi officials in various government departments are preparing a memorandum outlining the legal and procedural steps required to implement the resolution of the Parliament regarding the withdrawal of foreign forces,” a statement from the Prime Minister's office read.
The Iraqi Parliament voted Sunday to obligate Iraq's government "to work towards ending the presence of all foreign troops on Iraqi soil," according to the media office of the Iraqi Parliament.
Jordanian king urges all parties to exercise restraint
King Abdullah II of Jordan and Iraqi President Barham Salih spoke by phone Sunday. The King emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions in Iraq and the region.
The King urged all parties to exercise restraint and reiterated Jordan's support for Iraq's security, sovereignty and stability, according to a statement by the media office of the Iraqi President.
“Iraq seeks to be a point of cooperation and inclusion rather than to be a battleground to settle scores for all regional and international states,” Salih told the monarch.
Bodies of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and companions arrive in Tehran, Iran
The bodies of Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his companions arrived in Tehran, Iran, early Monday to massive crowds. according to Iran's Press TV.
Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike Friday, increasing tensions between Iran and the United States.