Soleimani's daughter says her father's death "will bring darker days" for the US and Israel

President Donald Trump in Palm Beach Florida, on January 3, 2020. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is in danger of losing control of the political storm unleashed by its killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani.

President Trump's claim that the drone strike last week made Americans safer is being challenged by cascading events that appear to leave the US more vulnerable and isolated.

Criticism in the US: The administration's basis for the attack came under suspicion after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN that it was not "relevant" to reveal how imminent the attacks on US interests were that Trump said Soleimani was planning.

Dissent also emerged inside the administration over Trump's vow to strike Iranian cultural sites if Tehran mounts a reprisal strike.

Anger in the Middle East: In signs of the deepening crisis, Iran on Sunday announced that it was shaking off restrictions on its uranium enrichment under the Obama-era nuclear deal.

Iraq's Parliament also voted to expel US troops -- which could imperil the fight against extremism and consolidate Iranian influence in Baghdad.

An isolated US: Washington's European allies have distanced themselves from Trump's assault. The US-led military coalition fighting ISIS temporarily stopped its counter-ISIS missions in order to focus on protecting Iraqi bases and coalition forces there from Iranian-backed militias. And in a sign of widening gaps between Iraq and the US, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said he had been scheduled to meet Soleimani on the day he was killed.

