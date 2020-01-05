US officials tried to prevent Iraqi vote to remove troops

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi (left) attends a parliament session in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 5. Iraqi prime minister office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

US officials tried to convince Iraqi leaders to prevent Sunday's parliamentary vote to expel American troops from the country, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

US officials claimed it would be harmful for Iraq to follow through on such a move and hold the vote at all -- but ultimately the argument fell flat.

"The mood in the country was pushing for it," one source familiar with the discussions said of the vote. "This was not something that could have been avoided."

Axios was first to report the push by US officials.

What the vote means: It is too soon to know if the expulsion vote will come to fruition, due to the legal and procedural steps that would be necessary, the sources said. Iraq's council of ministers will this week have a meeting on the topic, where they will begin to determine the way forward, one of the sources explained.