Some senior US officials say there is deep opposition to the idea of targeting cultural sites in Iran

Iranians march behind a vehicle carrying the coffins of slain major general Qasem Soleimani and others as they pay homage in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Jan. 5. Photo by MOHAMMAD TAGHI/TASNIM NEWS/AFP via Getty Images

Two senior US officials currently serving tell CNN there is “deep opposition” within the administration to targeting cultural sites in Iran.

This follows President Trump’s tweet Saturday evening threatening that as part of retaliation if Iran attacks US interests.

“Nothing rallies people like the deliberate destruction of beloved cultural sites. Whether ISIS’s destruction of religious monuments or the burning of the Leuven library in WWI, history shows targeting locations giving civilization meaning is not only immoral but self-defeating. The Persian people hold a deeply influential and beautiful history of poetry, logic, art, and science. Iran’s leaders do not live up to that history. But America would be better served by leaders who embrace Persian culture, not threaten to destroy it,” one of the officials told CNN.

“As a matter of principle, we as a nation and as a military do not attack the culture sites of any adversary,” a former Trump and Obama career administration official said.

Several sources tell CNN there are no indications at this time that the US would strike cultural sites in Iran .

The White House did not return a request for comment Saturday evening requesting details regarding the President’s tweet. CNN has asked for comment today regarding the opposition within the administration.

CNN’s Alex Marquardt contributed to this story