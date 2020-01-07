Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of Qasem Soleimani during his funeral procession in Kerman, Iran on Tuesday. Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

Events are moving fast as the world scrambles to respond to the US killing of Iranian General Qasem Solemani. Here's what's happened so far today:

Stampede at Soleimani's funeral: "A number of people" have died in a stampede at Soleimani's funeral Tuesday in his hometown Kerman, Iran's Press TV reported, citing the head of Iran's emergency organization.

Iranian parliament declares US forces as "terrorists": Iranian lawmakers unanimously voted for a motion to declare all US forces as "terrorists" in response to the assassination of Soleimani, according to Iran's state-news agency IRNA. After the plan was approved, the delegates chanted, "Death to America."

Germany says it's removing some troops from Iraq: The German military has withdrawn some of its troops from Iraq on a temporary basis, a spokesman for the German defense ministry told CNN. About 35 soldiers from Baghdad and Taji have been moved to Kuwait and Jordan, according to the spokesman, who said other troops remain in the country in a training capacity.

UK, Germany, France to hold crisis talks in Brussels: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet with his French and German counterparts in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss tensions between the US and Iran, according to a statement from the UK Foreign Office.