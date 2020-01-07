All Australian diplomats and military personnel in Iraq are safe, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a press conference.

Morrison said the government is closing monitoring the events unfolding in the region and that the National Security Committee has been closely monitoring developments for the past few days.

In a separate statement, Morrison said he had directed the country's Chief of the Defense Force to take “whatever actions are necessary to protect and defend our ADF (Australian Defense Forces) and diplomatic personnel and keep Australians safe."

According to the latest information from the Australian Department of Defense, roughly 300 ADF personnel are positioned at a base northwest of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. An additional 150 or so are based elsewhere in the Middle East as part of the international effort to combat ISIS.