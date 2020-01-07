Iran attacks bases housing US troops
Top Iraqi Kurdistan official urges Pompeo to de-escalate
The prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, spoke with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday morning local time following the Iranian missile attack, he said in a tweet.
"In my telephone call this morning with (Pompeo) we discussed the current developments in Iraq," Barzani said. "I also suggested ways to de-escalate and contain the situation."
Australian PM says all diplomats and military personnel in Iraq are safe
All Australian diplomats and military personnel in Iraq are safe, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a press conference.
Morrison said the government is closing monitoring the events unfolding in the region and that the National Security Committee has been closely monitoring developments for the past few days.
In a separate statement, Morrison said he had directed the country's Chief of the Defense Force to take “whatever actions are necessary to protect and defend our ADF (Australian Defense Forces) and diplomatic personnel and keep Australians safe."
According to the latest information from the Australian Department of Defense, roughly 300 ADF personnel are positioned at a base northwest of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. An additional 150 or so are based elsewhere in the Middle East as part of the international effort to combat ISIS.
Singapore Airlines diverts flights from Iranian airspace
Singapore Airlines has diverted all its flights from the Iranian airspace.
“In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace. We are monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary.”
The airline is the national carrier of Singapore.
Missiles hit areas of al-Asad base not populated by Americans
The initial assessment is that the Iranian missiles struck areas of the al-Asad base not populated by Americans, according to a US military official and a senior administration official.
Officials have said the US is awaiting daylight to get a full assessment of the results of the strike.
Earlier, an Iraqi security source told CNN that there were casualties among the Iraqis at the base.
Trump says a statement is coming tomorrow
President Trump just tweeted that he will be making a statement Wednesday morning following the missile attack at two Iraqi bases that house US troops.
"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" he said.
Iran's foreign minister: "We do not seek escalation or war"
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time, following an attack on two Iraqi bases where US troops are located.
“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched," he tweeted.
Republican senator calls Iran's actions "an act of war"
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, reacted to Iran's attack on two Iraqi bases housing American troops on Fox News this evening.
“This was an act of war, Sean, by any reasonable definition,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “The President has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond and how he responds is yet to be determined, but he has that authority to respond.”
Graham ended by saying he had just gotten off the phone with President Trump.
"Let me say tonight, if you are watching television in Iran, I just got off the phone to the President: your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime's economic viability. You continue this crap you're going to wake up one day out of the oil business," Graham said.
Moments earlier, Graham noted that Trump could opt to respond by hitting either military or oil targets.
Iranian official tweets: "Get the hell out of our region!"
Iran's minister of telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi took to Twitter following the missile attack on US targets in Iraq.
"Get the hell out of our region!" he tweeted.
Iran's supreme leader says US may harm Iran — but they harm themselves many times more
In an undated video shared by Iran’s semi-official Fars News, Iran's supreme leader is seen addressing a large crowd saying that the US may harm Iran — but they will harm themselves many times more.
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei added: “I said during a speech at the time [of President Obama’s presidency], that the time for hit-and-run is over. If you hit, you get hit back."