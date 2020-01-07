The latest on the US-Iran crisis
More than 30 people died in the stampede at Soleimani's funeral, state media says
More than 30 people have died in the stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Kerman, Iran's state-news agency IRINN reported Tuesday, citing the head of the country's emergency organization.
Another 190 people were injured in the stampede, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.
Soleimani's body was set to be buried in Kerman today, but Press TV reported that the burial has been delayed because of the massive crowds.
Events are moving fast as the world scrambles to respond to the US killing of Iranian General Qasem Solemani. Here's what's happened so far today:
Iranian parliament declares US forces as "terrorists": Iranian lawmakers unanimously voted for a motion to declare all US forces as "terrorists" in response to the assassination of Soleimani, according to Iran's state-news agency IRNA. After the plan was approved, the delegates chanted, "Death to America."
Germany says it's removing some troops from Iraq: The German military has withdrawn some of its troops from Iraq on a temporary basis, a spokesman for the German defense ministry told CNN. About 35 soldiers from Baghdad and Taji have been moved to Kuwait and Jordan, according to the spokesman, who said other troops remain in the country in a training capacity.
UK, Germany, France to hold crisis talks in Brussels: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet with his French and German counterparts in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss tensions between the US and Iran, according to a statement from the UK Foreign Office.
The US spent trillions trying to remake the Middle East. Trump's strike may have undone it all
Even before any retaliation from Iran against the US for its killing of top general Qasem Soleimani, the backlash from the Trump administration's Middle East policy is clear, present and dangerous.
You can trace this new era of instability and the possibility of a new Middle East war to President Donald Trump's demand for a better nuclear deal with Iran, one that sought to curb its regional power, and severe sanctions to speed up regime change.
Since he pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal in May 2018, Iran's stance as a regional player has been unchanged -- Bashar al-Assad's victory in the Syrian war is an example of that.
And in response to Soleimani's death on Friday morning, Tehran has taken major steps back from the 2015 nuclear deal, which at least curbed its uranium enrichment and nuclear ambitions.
As for regime change, the mass public turnout in Iran and around the region to mourn Soleimani should not be underestimated. Even those in his own country who had no love for him -- or their Islamic Republic -- are now bound again by patriotism and nationalist fervor.
Read the rest of Amanpour's analysis here.
UK Foreign Secretary to meet with French and German counterparts over US-Iran tensions
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet with his French and German counterparts in Brussels Tuesday to discuss tensions between the US and Iran, according to a statement from the UK Foreign Office.
All three will "push for deescalation," said the statement. The trio will also discuss the Iran nuclear deal following Tehran's announcement on Sunday that it is withdrawing from further commitments to the agreement.
General Qasem Soleimani's burial in his hometown of Kerman has been delayed due to the massive crowds, Iran's Press TV reported. There was no indication of when the burial will take place.
Iranian foreign minister accuses US of 'state terrorism'
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called US President Donald Trump's decision to order the drone strike that killed the country's top military commander an act of "state terrorism" in an interview with CNN Tuesday.
Zarif also said the Trump administration's decision to abandon the nuclear deal Tehran negotiated with world powers and embrace hardline policies against Iran "destroyed stability" in the Middle East, and he warned of worse to come if the US did not reverse course.
"This is an act of aggression against Iran and amounts to an armed attack against Iran, and we will respond. But we will respond proportionally not disproportionally," he said. "We will respond lawfully, we are not lawless people like President Trump."
Zarif was referring to a tweet Trump sent Saturday in which the President said that if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, the United States has 52 Iranian sites targeted -- a reference to the number of Americans taken hostage in the 1979 revolution -- "some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture," he wrote.
Iran's top diplomat said those comments showed Trump "has no respect for international law and is prepared to commit war crimes -- attacking cultural sites is a war crime."
Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's powerful Quds Force, was killed on Friday.
"A number of people" have died in a stampede at General Qasem Soleimani's funeral Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman, Iran's Press TV reported, citing the head of Iran's emergency organization.
Press TV is reporting "millions" of people have taken to the streets of Kerman to pay their respects to Soleimani. CNN has not been able to verify this figure.
Qasem Soleimani, top general and one of the most powerful men in Iran, was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport last week.
On Monday, mourners packed the streets of Tehran to pay their respects to Soleimani at his funeral.
- About the strike: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the airstrikes disrupted an "imminent attack" in the region that put American lives at risk. The deputy head of an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia was also killed in the airstrike.
- What Iran is saying: Hassan Dehghan, the military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, said Sunday that his country's response to the killing by the US will certainly be a military response "against military sites."
- How this affects the nuclear deal: Iran will no longer limit itself to the nuclear restrictions set forth in 2015 by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a statement on state-run news agency IRNA. “Iran will set their limits based on their technical needs,” the statement reads. “Iran will continue to work with international nuclear agencies and will return to JCPOA limits once all sanctions are removed from the country."
- US Defense Secretary contradicts President Trump: On Monday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper contradicted Trump by asserting the US would not target Iranian cultural sites amid rising tensions. "We will follow the laws of armed conflict," Esper told CNN. When pressed if that meant not targeting Iranian cultural sites, Esper replied, "That's the laws of armed conflict." The comments come one day after Trump reiterated his threat to target Iranian cultural sites in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One.
- US deploying troops: The US is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in response, according to a US defense official. Soldiers deploying overseas with the 82nd Airborne Division will not be allowed to bring personal cellphones or any electronic devices that could reveal their locations due to what the Army calls "operational security,” according to division spokesperson Lt. Col. Michael Burns.
- Confusion over letter: The US military sent a letter to Iraq’s government on Monday suggesting a troop withdrawal, but a top US general later said the letter was released by mistake and was poorly worded.
- Trump defends airstrike: The President continued to defend the airstrike that killed Soleimani, saying the action has made the US “a lot safer." On whether Iran will respond to the strike, Trump, speaking in an interview with Rush Limbaugh, said: “We’ll see what the response is, if any.”
- Security alert issued: The US Embassy in Israel has issued a travel advisory for Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza due to "heightened tension in the Middle East."