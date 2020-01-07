Pelosi tells Democrats that vote on War Powers Act will be pushed to next week

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues that they will vote next week on the war powers resolution to limit President Trump’s authority on Iran, according to attendees. It was initially expected to be voted on this week.

Asked why there���s a delay, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said: “This is a discussion that started Sunday night ... This is something that has to be considered seriously and thoughtfully and correctly if we’re going to do this.”