Rockets hit Iraq base where US troops are located
Pelosi tells Democrats that vote on War Powers Act will be pushed to next week
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues that they will vote next week on the war powers resolution to limit President Trump’s authority on Iran, according to attendees. It was initially expected to be voted on this week.
Asked why there���s a delay, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said: “This is a discussion that started Sunday night ... This is something that has to be considered seriously and thoughtfully and correctly if we’re going to do this.”
Here's what time the rocket attack happened in Iraq
The rocket attack on two Iraqi military bases housing US troops occurred at 1:30 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET).
The Pentagon said more than a dozen missiles were launched from "Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."
US officials are working to determine the damage.
Pence office briefs some key senators of attack
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's spokesperson just sent this statement:
"Leader Schumer received a call from VP Pence at 6:15pm and was briefed on the Iranian strikes on installations in Iraq with US forces. Leader Schumer is closely monitoring the situation and is praying for the safety of our service members and other personnel."
A spokesman for Senate Armed Services Chairman Sen. Inhofe tells CNN he has also been briefed:
“Senator Inhofe has been briefed and is getting regular updates from the Secretary of Defense. He is monitoring the situation closely.”
There are Iraqi casualties, according to a security source
There are casualties among the Iraqis at Ain al-Asad airbase following the attack early Wednesday local time, an Iraqi security source tells CNN.
At this stage, it is unknown whether those causalities are wounded or killed; also unknown are the numbers of casualties.
Pompeo and Esper just arrived at the White House
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Esper have just arrived at the White House.
Pompeo was here earlier but left around 4:30 p.m. ET.
US defense secretary has reached out to Iraq's prime minister
In the past half hour, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s office called the office of the Prime Minister of Iraq, according to a diplomatic source.
There were difficulties getting through -- as it is indeed the middle of the night. They managed to get through, but it’s unclear who was actually on either end of the line, but source says there has been “communication between the US and Iraqi governments at the highest level."
US representative for Iran was handed a note at event after rocket attack
US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, was almost an hour and a half late to speak at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Event organizers said that he was on the phone with Washington.
Minutes after he started speaking, Hook was handed a note by one of the event organizers.
It is unclear what that message said, but he only took one more question following the note and left the podium at 5:35 p.m. ET.
The Pentagon said “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET at two military bases housing US troops.
Pentagon: Iran launches more than a dozen ballistic missiles at 2 Iraqi bases
The Pentagon confirmed that Iran launched missiles at US military and coalition forces in Iraq.
The Pentagon said Iran fired more than a dozen missiles.
"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil," Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in a statement.
"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," he added.
The bases, he said, have been on high alert "due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region."
"As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region," the Pentagon said.
Top Iranian official tweets image of Iranian flag following attack
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, who is also a politician and representative of the Supreme Leader, tweeted an image of the Iranian flag following reports of attacks on al-Asad air base.