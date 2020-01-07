Top Iranian official tweets image of Iranian flag following attack

Iran’s state-run news Press TV reports the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Asad in Anbar province in western Iraq.

The attack comes after a vow to retaliate "the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani."

"Tens of surface-to-surface missiles" were fired at the strategic air base. The attack was later confirmed by the White House, the report said.

The IRGC added that it would release more details about the strike.