Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister met with Trump

Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Khalid bin Salman tweeted photographs from a meeting in the Oval Office with President Trump.

"Upon directives from HRH the Crown Prince, I had the pleasure of meeting with @RealDonaldTrump yesterday to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, and review aspects of our bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges," Prince Khalid wrote.

The meeting was not on the President's schedule and has not been disclosed by the White House.

Khalid bin Salman also met Monday Defense Secretary Esper and Secretary of State Pompeo.

Prince Khalid is the younger brother of Mohammed bin Salman.

The photos show national security adviser Robert O'Brien and senior adviser Jared Kushner also attending the meeting in the Oval Office.