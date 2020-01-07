The latest on the US-Iran crisis
Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister met with Trump
Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Khalid bin Salman tweeted photographs from a meeting in the Oval Office with President Trump.
"Upon directives from HRH the Crown Prince, I had the pleasure of meeting with @RealDonaldTrump yesterday to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, and review aspects of our bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges," Prince Khalid wrote.
The meeting was not on the President's schedule and has not been disclosed by the White House.
Khalid bin Salman also met Monday Defense Secretary Esper and Secretary of State Pompeo.
Prince Khalid is the younger brother of Mohammed bin Salman.
The photos show national security adviser Robert O'Brien and senior adviser Jared Kushner also attending the meeting in the Oval Office.
At least 56 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral
At least 56 people are now reported dead after a stampede at Qasem Soleimani's funeral procession in his hometown of Kerman today, according to the Iran’s state news agency IRINN.
The dead include 35 men and 21 women. At least 213 others have been injured, and 67 of those are still in the hospital for treatment, IRINN reported.
Soleimani's funeral ceremony was delayed because of the massive crowds, according to the Iran’s state media outlets. The funeral ceremony started in Soleimani’s hometown Kerman in the early evening hours local time today.
Pompeo once again declines to present direct evidence on imminent threats
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about the nature of the intelligence that lead to the US airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
"There has been much made about this question of intelligence and imminence," Pompeo said. "Anytime a president makes a decision of this magnitude, there are multiple pieces of information that come before us."
Pompeo said that, after looking at the information, "we could see clearly" Soleimani's actions, including "hundreds of thousands of massacres in Syria and enormous destruction of countries like Lebanon and Iraq."
"So if you’re looking for imminence, you need look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani," Pompeo said.
Top national security officials continue to defend the Trump administration's claim that it killed Soleimani in response to an impending threat to American lives, but the lack of evidence provided to lawmakers and the public has fueled lingering skepticism about whether the strike was justified.
"On our watch, Iran will not get a nuclear weapon," Pompeo says
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted that Iran will never build nuclear weapons "on our watch."
"President Trump could not be more clear: On our watch, Iran will not get a nuclear weapon," he said.
Iran announced over the weekend that it would no longer limit itself to the restrictions contained in its nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. The deal was implemented in 2016, freezing Iran's nuclear program in return for a progressive lifting of international sanctions.
Pompeo: "Every action" will comply with international laws of war
Pompeo was asked about President Trump's indication that Iran's cultural sites could be targeted if Iran retaliates against the US.
"Every target that is being reviewed, every effort being made will always be conducted inside the international laws of war," Pompeo said. "I've worked on this project, and I'm very confident of that."
Remember: The targeting of cultural sites would be a violation of the Geneva Conventions and could be considered a war crime.
Pompeo refuses to comment on blocking Iran's top diplomat from coming to the US
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to comment on the Trump administration's decision to block Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif from coming to the United Nations to speak at a meeting of the security council.
"I can't add much more to this issue of Foreign Minister Zarif's travel to the United States. I'll say only this, we will always comply with our obligations under the U.N. requirements and the headquarters agreement and we will do so in this particular instance and more broadly every day," Pompeo said.
Zarif is set to accompany President Hassan Rouhani on the visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month. Rouhani, however, has said that he may cancel his appearance if visas for his delegation are not issued imminently.
White House says US is "definitely ready" for Iran response
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on Fox News moments ago — on the 302nd day without a formal press briefing — and didn’t provide many answers on the imminent threat that led to the killing of General Soleimani.
Asked about the potential response from Iran, she said, "That’s not something that we would know about, but we’re definitely ready for it," adding that the US military is prepared.
Grisham declined to specify the threats Soleimani posed.
"No. That’s something -- It was an intel-based decision and it saved American lives," she said, adding that "it’s unfortunate" that critics are questioning the intelligence.
Members of Congress are being briefed tomorrow, she said, speculating that details will "leak."
As to Trump’s next decision and meetings, "He’s being briefed all of the time. He’s talking to his national security team all of the time. He’s also continuing on with the job of the President," noting that he is meeting with the Greek Prime Minister today.
"The country should feel good that this President is not going to let anything happen to anybody," she said.
She criticized Democrats, who, she said, should be "celebrating" Trump's "decisive action."
"There’s nothing that this President can do that would make them happy."
Soleimani's burial delayed after deadly stampede at his funeral
At least 40 were killed and 213 injured after a stampede at Qasem Soleimani's funeral today, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reports.
Soleimani's body was due to be buried today, but Press TV reported the burial has been delayed because of the massive crowds.
