Trump says US is prepared for an attack

President Trump wouldn’t say Tuesday whether there were any signs of an imminent retaliation by Iran on the US following the US targeting of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Asked in the Oval Office whether there were any signs of imminent retaliation by Iran, Trump pivoted, saying, “Well don’t forget, in our case, it was retaliation, because they were there first. … just in the very short period of time, two people dead, people badly injured, and then before that there were other attacks. And look at what he was planning.”

Trump added that what Soleimani was planning to do to the US, which remains classified, will be discussed Wednesday morning with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the joint chiefs of staff.

Trump asserted that the US is prepared for an attack by Iran.

“We’re prepared. We’re totally prepared,” Trump said. “And likewise we’ll attack if we have to as retribution.”

