The latest on the US-Iran crisis
Iraq's prime minister confirms receiving US letter "indicating withdrawal"
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi confirmed receiving a letter from the US Command on Monday that the Pentagon later said was sent by mistake.
"Yesterday, we received the letter from the US Command that addressed the withdrawal. Four or five hours later, it was announced it was a mistake. The letter clearly indicates withdrawal from Iraq," Abdul Mahdi said during his speech addressing the Iraqi cabinet today.
The prime minister is demanding clarification from the United States.
"When we hear the defense secretary say this was a mistake, how should we deal with something like this in the future? If we get a request, do we ask them if it’s authentic or not?" Abdul Mahdi asked.
The prime minister said he received two versions of the letter — one in Arabic and another in English.
"The Arabic translation in one of the paragraphs contradicted the English one," he said in the cabinet meeting.
"When we told them the Arabic text is different from the English, they sent us another version that matched the English version," Abdul Mahdi explained.
"This is not a paper that fell out of a photocopy machine or something that came by accident. They told us this is a draft but this is what a received. How do we act as a state?" he said.
Trump says Iraq should eventually run their own affairs, but adds "this isn’t the right point"
President Trump said today that Iraq should eventually be able to run its own affairs, adding that he wants the US to be reimbursed for what it built in the country.
“I think we’ve done a fantastic job but eventually we want to be able to let Iraq run their own affairs. And that’s very important. We want to get out, but this isn’t the right point,” Trump said in the Oval Office.
He added, “If we do get out, you know, we’ve spent a tremendous amount of money on building airports and building — it’s one of the largest embassies we have in the world — and we want to be reimbursed for the various costs that we’ve had. And they’re very significant.”
He also said his threat of sanctions against the country would only become a reality if the US is “not treated with respect.”
Watch the moment:
Trump says US is prepared for an attack
President Trump wouldn’t say Tuesday whether there were any signs of an imminent retaliation by Iran on the US following the US targeting of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
Asked in the Oval Office whether there were any signs of imminent retaliation by Iran, Trump pivoted, saying, “Well don’t forget, in our case, it was retaliation, because they were there first. … just in the very short period of time, two people dead, people badly injured, and then before that there were other attacks. And look at what he was planning.”
Trump added that what Soleimani was planning to do to the US, which remains classified, will be discussed Wednesday morning with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the joint chiefs of staff.
Trump asserted that the US is prepared for an attack by Iran.
“We’re prepared. We’re totally prepared,” Trump said. “And likewise we’ll attack if we have to as retribution.”
Watch the moment:
Trump denies knowledge of letter on US troop presence in Iraq
President Trump says he doesn’t know anything about a letter circulated Monday suggesting inaccurately that the US would withdraw troops from Iraq.
Speaking in the Oval Office moments ago, Trump said he had no knowledge of the document. His secretary of state, who was also in the Oval Office, called the letter a “mistake.”
Trump said he would like to withdraw US troops from Iraq at some point. But he said the timing wasn’t right to leave now.
He said he’d only consider sanctions on the country if the US isn’t treated with respect.
Watch:
Esper says intelligence will only be shared with 8 congressional leaders
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said today that the “exquisite intelligence” on the threat posed by Iranian general Qasem Soleimani will only be shared with a group of congressional leaders known as the Gang of Eight.
He went on to say that “most members (of Congress) will not have access to that" information.
Here's what Esper said about his decision and upcoming meeting with lawmakers:
“Much of my messaging to Congress will be the same as what I’m delivering to y’all here in terms of my views on the policy, the broader regional situation, the history, obviously with members of Congress we can go into a classified," he said at a news conference this afternoon. "We will be in a classified setting and be able to share more but the exquisite intelligence that we’re talking about that led to the decision. I should say one of the factors that led to the decision to strike at Soleimani is only shared with a handful of members the so called Gang of Eight and so they are getting that briefing this afternoon, and they will have access to that but most members will not have access to that."
Trump claims Soleimani was planning a "big attack" but doesn't provide details
President Trump claims Iran's top commander was planning a "big attack" before the US killed him.
Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump didn't provide additional details of intelligence that officials have said justified the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani.
Trump said he didn't think anyone could complain about the strike.
Trump on targeting cultural sites: "I like to obey the law" but "they're allowed to kill our people"
Asked about his threat to target cultural sites in Iran, President Trump told reporters he likes to follow laws — but that there will be repercussions for Iran if they attack the US.
"They're allowed to kill our people," Trump said in the Oval Office, adding: "I like to obey the law."
Remember: An attack on a cultural site would violate several international treaties and would likely be considered a war crime.
Trump today said the US has to be "gentle" if Iran kills Americans. But he added if there were further attacks, Iran would "suffer consequences."
Watch the moment:
Trump defends Soleimani strike and says lives were saved
President Trump defended the US strike that killed Iran's top military commander, telling reporters that lives were saved.
Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump called Qasem Soleimani a "terrorist" and said he was in Baghdad — where the strike occurred — on "bad business."
The President said the US had been following Soleimani's path for days.
Trump is speaking alongside his Greek counterpart. The meeting is ongoing.
Defense secretary says the US is not leaving Iraq
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States “not leaving Iraq” amid confusion over an unsigned letter Monday from a US commander in Iraq that seemed to indicate they would withdraw troops from Iraq.
Esper, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon today, said a “draft unsigned letter does not constitute a policy change and there is no signed letter to the best of my knowledge."
He continued: "I have asked the question, so there may be people trying to create confusion but we should focus on this much what I have said a few times now — our policy has not changed. We are in Iraq and we are there to support Iraqi forces and Iraqi government become a strong, independent and prosperous country.”
Watch the moment: