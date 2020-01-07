Iraq's prime minister confirms receiving US letter "indicating withdrawal"

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi confirmed receiving a letter from the US Command on Monday that the Pentagon later said was sent by mistake.

"Yesterday, we received the letter from the US Command that addressed the withdrawal. Four or five hours later, it was announced it was a mistake. The letter clearly indicates withdrawal from Iraq," Abdul Mahdi said during his speech addressing the Iraqi cabinet today.

The prime minister is demanding clarification from the United States.

"When we hear the defense secretary say this was a mistake, how should we deal with something like this in the future? If we get a request, do we ask them if it’s authentic or not?" Abdul Mahdi asked.

The prime minister said he received two versions of the letter — one in Arabic and another in English.

"The Arabic translation in one of the paragraphs contradicted the English one," he said in the cabinet meeting.

"When we told them the Arabic text is different from the English, they sent us another version that matched the English version," Abdul Mahdi explained.

"This is not a paper that fell out of a photocopy machine or something that came by accident. They told us this is a draft but this is what a received. How do we act as a state?" he said.