Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian commander's funeral
Stoltenberg says NATO is committed to its mission in Iraq
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi on Tuesday about the security situation in the region, and the implications of the fallout over Qasem Soleimani's death for NATO's non-combat training mission in Iraq.
Stoltenberg stressed that NATO remained strongly committed to the alliance's mission in Iraq, despite the temporary suspension of its training activities on the ground, and said NATO was prepared to resume the training "when the situation permits," according to a NATO readout of the call.
More than 30 people died in the stampede at Soleimani's funeral, state media says
More than 30 people have died in the stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Kerman, Iran's state-news agency IRINN reported Tuesday, citing the head of the country's emergency organization.
Another 190 people were injured in the stampede, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.
Soleimani's body was set to be buried in Kerman today, but Press TV reported that the burial has been delayed because of the massive crowds.
Here's what's happened so far on Tuesday
Events are moving fast as the world scrambles to respond to the US killing of Iranian General Qasem Solemani. Here's what's happened so far today:
Stampede at Soleimani's funeral: "A number of people" have died in a stampede at Soleimani's funeral Tuesday in his hometown Kerman, Iran's Press TV reported, citing the head of Iran's emergency organization.
Iranian parliament declares US forces as "terrorists": Iranian lawmakers unanimously voted for a motion to declare all US forces as "terrorists" in response to the assassination of Soleimani, according to Iran's state-news agency IRNA. After the plan was approved, the delegates chanted, "Death to America."
Germany says it's removing some troops from Iraq: The German military has withdrawn some of its troops from Iraq on a temporary basis, a spokesman for the German defense ministry told CNN. About 35 soldiers from Baghdad and Taji have been moved to Kuwait and Jordan, according to the spokesman, who said other troops remain in the country in a training capacity.
UK, Germany, France to hold crisis talks in Brussels: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet with his French and German counterparts in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss tensions between the US and Iran, according to a statement from the UK Foreign Office.
The US spent trillions trying to remake the Middle East. Trump's strike may have undone it all
Even before any retaliation from Iran against the US for its killing of top general Qasem Soleimani, the backlash from the Trump administration's Middle East policy is clear, present and dangerous.
You can trace this new era of instability and the possibility of a new Middle East war to President Donald Trump's demand for a better nuclear deal with Iran, one that sought to curb its regional power, and severe sanctions to speed up regime change.
Since he pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal in May 2018, Iran's stance as a regional player has been unchanged -- Bashar al-Assad's victory in the Syrian war is an example of that.
And in response to Soleimani's death on Friday morning, Tehran has taken major steps back from the 2015 nuclear deal, which at least curbed its uranium enrichment and nuclear ambitions.
As for regime change, the mass public turnout in Iran and around the region to mourn Soleimani should not be underestimated. Even those in his own country who had no love for him -- or their Islamic Republic -- are now bound again by patriotism and nationalist fervor.
Read the rest of Amanpour's analysis here.
UK Foreign Secretary to meet with French and German counterparts over US-Iran tensions
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet with his French and German counterparts in Brussels Tuesday to discuss tensions between the US and Iran, according to a statement from the UK Foreign Office.
All three will "push for deescalation," said the statement. The trio will also discuss the Iran nuclear deal following Tehran's announcement on Sunday that it is withdrawing from further commitments to the agreement.
BREAKING: Soleimani's burial delayed due to massive crowds, reports Iranian state media
General Qasem Soleimani's burial in his hometown of Kerman has been delayed due to the massive crowds, Iran's Press TV reported. There was no indication of when the burial will take place.
Iranian foreign minister accuses US of 'state terrorism'
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called US President Donald Trump's decision to order the drone strike that killed the country's top military commander an act of "state terrorism" in an interview with CNN Tuesday.
Zarif also said the Trump administration's decision to abandon the nuclear deal Tehran negotiated with world powers and embrace hardline policies against Iran "destroyed stability" in the Middle East, and he warned of worse to come if the US did not reverse course.
"This is an act of aggression against Iran and amounts to an armed attack against Iran, and we will respond. But we will respond proportionally not disproportionally," he said. "We will respond lawfully, we are not lawless people like President Trump."
Zarif was referring to a tweet Trump sent Saturday in which the President said that if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, the United States has 52 Iranian sites targeted -- a reference to the number of Americans taken hostage in the 1979 revolution -- "some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture," he wrote.
Iran's top diplomat said those comments showed Trump "has no respect for international law and is prepared to commit war crimes -- attacking cultural sites is a war crime."
The interview came as Iran's parliament voted unanimously for a motion declaring all US forces as "terrorists" on Tuesday, according to Iran's state-news agency IRNA. The vote took place during the country's parliamentary session Tuesday, IRNA reported. After the plan was approved, delegates chanted, "Death to America."
Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's powerful Quds Force, was killed on Friday.
BREAKING: People killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral, says state media
"A number of people" have died in a stampede at General Qasem Soleimani's funeral Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman, Iran's Press TV reported, citing the head of Iran's emergency organization.
Press TV is reporting "millions" of people have taken to the streets of Kerman to pay their respects to Soleimani. CNN has not been able to verify this figure.
Iranian parliament designates US forces "terrorists"
Ianian lawmakers have unanimously voted for a motion declaring all US forces as "terrorists" in response to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last Friday, according to Iran's state-news agency IRNA.
The vote took place during the country's parliamentary session Tuesday, IRNA reported. After the plan was approved, delegates chanted, "Death to America."
In the same session, the parliament approved an expanded budget for the Quds Force, which Soleimani headed before his death.