The US has tens of thousands of troops spread across the Middle East.

According to CNN's Barbara Starr, the US military footprint in the Middle East is "all potentially an Iranian target list."

Starr adds, "That is the real challenge here. How do you go ahead and protect all of this."

Here's a look at where US troops are now:

More on this: The US is deploying 3,500 additional troops to the Middle East following the attack that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.