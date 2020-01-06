People killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral, says state media

The Middle East should brace for all types of retaliation following General Qasem Soleimani’s death, due to his “cult status” both inside and outside of Iran, European officials told CNN.

Officials are preparing for the possibility of Iran accelerating the funding and equipping of regional proxies with conventional weapons to target the US and possibly its allies across the region. They note that this decentralized approach would make it more difficult to defend personnel and buildings.

Other concerns include a concerted set of disruptive or degrading cyber-attacks, similar to those we’ve seen in the past.

Officials told CNN the size and capability of the US military – along with President Trump’s demonstration that he will act aggressively – make it unlikely that a full-scale military confrontation will occur. However, forecasting is difficult as it is hard to predict what triggers Trump's actions.

Iran could respond in both covert and open ways in order to show their power to US and international audiences, they added.

If Iran does respond with a high-profile attack, it is important to remember that the US and Iran are entering their 41st year of conflict. But officials also say that the death of Soleimani is the first time the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have paid a major price for their campaigns in Iraq and throughout the region.

Any high profile short-term response could take weeks rather than days due to heightened protective measures now in place, the officials say.