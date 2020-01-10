US-Iran: Latest updates on the plane crash and ongoing conflict
Ukraine grateful for US help with plane crash investigation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the US for its assistance into the flight PS752 investigation after speaking to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Writing on Twitter, Zelensky said he is “grateful for the compassion of the American people and the valuable support of the United States in investigating the causes of the disaster. Data from the United States contains important information to help with the investigation.”
During their phone conversation Zelensky informed Pompeo about the course of the investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian plane. Pompeo expressed condolences on behalf of the American people over the tragedy, support and willingness to assist in an impartial investigation.
The current development of the situation in the Middle East and the prospects for its normalization were also discussed.
Pompeo and Mnuchin will brief reporters this morning
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will brief reporters at the White House at 10:45 a.m. ET, the White House says.
What's this about: No topic was disclosed, but yesterday, President Trump said an announcement on new sanctions on Iran would come soon.
Russia says there's "no basis" to say Iran is responsible for plane crash
Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said there is “no basis” to claim Iran is responsible for the crash of a Kiev-bound plane near Tehran, according to state-run news agency TASS.
“There is no basis to come out with explosive statements at this stage, I’m strongly convinced that trying to score political points based on this terrible human tragedy is unacceptable,” Ryabkov said when asked to comment on the statement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the aircraft was shot down.
Ryabkov continued: "The experts need to analyze the situation and make their conclusions, so starting such games is at the very least undignified. There is no basis, I’m sure of it, to make loud statements of this kind at this stage"
Some background: Yesterday, US, Canadian and British officials said intelligence shows the plane was shot down by surface-to-air missiles. A US official familiar with the intelligence said the plane was hit with two Russian made SA-15 missiles. A spokesman for the Iranian government said these reports are “a big lie."
Iran says it could take up to 2 months to extract data from black boxes
At a news conference on today, Iran showed the black box from the crashed Ukraine plane.
Senior Iranian Civil Aviation Authority officials said it could take one or two months to extract the data from the black boxes. They also denied the theory that the plane was mistakenly hit by a missile.
“Twelve expert groups have been set up to investigate the crash and the information must be collected in order to come up with the final conclusion,” the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, Ali Abedzadeh, said at a news conference in Tehran. “So far what I can tell is the plane has not been hit by a missile, we have to look for the cause of the fire.”
Britain and Sweden commit to getting answers for victims' families
The British and Swedish Prime Ministers called for a “full, transparent investigation,” into the Iran plane crash and pledged to work with international partners "to ensure the families of the victims get the answers they deserve.”
Following a conversation between the two on Friday, a Downing St. spokesperson said Boris Johnson and Stefan Lövfen "expressed condolences to all those who lost loved ones on the Ukraine International Airlines flight – including from the UK and Sweden.”
“I want to address the relatives in particular. We will do everything we can to find out what happened. My thoughts go to the victims, their families and close relatives at this difficult time. You are not alone. We share your sorrow,” Löfven added in a statement.
Ten Swedish and three British people were killed in Wednesday's crash just outside of Tehran.
63 Canadians were killed in the crash. Here's how the country is mourning.
Last night, Canadians held candle-night vigils across several cities across the country to mourn the victims of the crash.
At least 63 Canadians were among the 176 victims.
Earlier in the day,Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian officials have intelligence from their own sources and Canada's allies that shows Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.
"This may have been unintentional," Trudeau said today, adding that international partners should be involved in the investigation.
Here's what the vigils looked like:
Hong Kong tells residents to avoid non-essential travel to Iran
Hong Kong's government has issued a travel alert for Iran as tensions in the area continue, warning residents to avoid "non-essential travel."
"Residents who intend to visit the country should adjust their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel, including leisure travel," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Those already there should monitor the situation, exercise caution, attend to personal safety and avoid large gatherings of people."
European Commission demands "credible investigation" of crash
The European Commission has called for an "independent and credible" probe into the Iran crash.
“At this stage there is still no conclusive evidence of what caused the incident and we are still waiting for the results of the ongoing investigation," spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker said in a Friday press conference.
“It is very important for us, very important for us, that the investigation that takes place ... through an independent and credible civil safety investigation,” he added.
The Commission “stands ready to provide any necessary assistance” to the authorities involved in the investigation, de Keersmaecker added.
Ukraine receives "important data" on plane crash
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said Friday that he has received "important data” on the plane crash, following a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US representatives.
Vadym Prystaiko also said on Twitter that Zelensky is due to speak with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.
"We met with US representatives including Christina Quinn, Head of the Embassy in Ukraine. We have received important data that will be processed by our specialists," Prystaiko wrote.