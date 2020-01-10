Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in December. Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the US for its assistance into the flight PS752 investigation after speaking to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Writing on Twitter, Zelensky said he is “grateful for the compassion of the American people and the valuable support of the United States in investigating the causes of the disaster. Data from the United States contains important information to help with the investigation.”

During their phone conversation Zelensky informed Pompeo about the course of the investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian plane. Pompeo expressed condolences on behalf of the American people over the tragedy, support and willingness to assist in an impartial investigation.

The current development of the situation in the Middle East and the prospects for its normalization were also discussed.