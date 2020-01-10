US-Iran: Latest updates on the plane crash and ongoing conflict

In a Thursday phone call between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatar's deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the two discussed military action and US involvement in the region, according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, Rouhani told Al-Thani that if the US responds to Iran’s recent military actions, they will receive a bigger and more dangerous response.

"I hope the US which is known to always make political mistakes, doesn't make another one," Rouhani said.

Rouhani also said that the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani was an unforgivable crime and that “for the safety of Iran, and bringing back peace to Middle East, it’s very important to stop the foreigners from interfering in our politics.”

According to the statement, Al-Thani said, "we are against any further tensions towards Iran."