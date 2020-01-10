The latest on Iran plane crash
Iran will announce the cause of the plane crash tomorrow
Iranian and foreign delegations will meet tomorrow to review the findings of their investigation into the crash of Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752, Iran's semi-official Fars News reported on Friday.
The cause of the crash will be announced at that time.
“There will be a meeting and after the review of the initial findings, the cause of the crash of the plane will be published,” the report said.
Ukrainian security service urges public not to jump into "hasty conclusions" about the crash
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is “reviewing" a missile hit and a terrorist attack as possible explanations behind the plane crash but urges everyone not to “jump into hasty conclusions,” Ivan Bakanov, the head of the service, said in statement on Friday.
“Indeed, the version that a missile of a Tor anti-aircraft missile system hit [the plane] is attracting the greatest public attention today. However, it’s enough to open the manual for a surface-to-air missile system to raise a number of questions that need further answers,” Bakanov said.
Bakanov said his agency is “carefully analyzing the information,” pointing towards the plane crash having been the result of a potential terrorist attack. He urged the public not to jump into “hasty conclusions.”
Some context: Bakanov's comments come a day after leaders of the UK and Canada said they have intelligence saying the Ukrainian plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.
A video that appears to show a missile being fired into the Tehran sky and striking an object, around the same time that a Ukrainian plane crashed just after taking off from the city's airport, surfaced Thursday.
“In today's new reality, when social networks generate new competitive meanings and ideas for all of humanity, they often replace government institutions and law enforcement agencies," Bakanov said. “It is important to keep the ability to think and draw conclusions based on facts not fakes. We need to be patient and wait for the results of the investigation by the evidence-based competent authorities.”
Trump claims Soleimani was targeting 4 embassies
President Trump claimed in an interview today that slain Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was targeting four embassies before he was killed.
"I can reveal that I believe it would've been four embassies," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
About this claim: Trump first mentioned the possible embassy attack on Thursday.
A senior defense official backed up the statements later on Thursday, telling reporters the US had intelligence about multiple plots and threats involving Soleimani, including one that involved a plan to attack the embassy using explosives.
The plot was separate and more sophisticated than the attempts to storm the US embassy in Baghdad by Molotov-cocktail wielding Khatib Hezbollah members and its supporters, an effort US officials have said was also orchestrated by Soleimani.
Ukrainian and Canadian leaders discuss need to reduce "speculations" surrounding the crash
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the second time to discuss the investigation into the crash of a Kiev-bound plane near Tehran, according to a readout of the call issued by Zelensky’s office.
"The parties agreed that there should be a diligent approach in studying the information, as well as close cooperation of international partners in exchanging the data,” the statement said. "The parties agreed that the level of speculations regarding the tragedy should be reduced and that an objective and comprehensive investigation should be facilitated in every possible way.”
More on this: Trudeau on Tuesday said Canadian officials had intelligence from their own sources and allies that show Ukrainian airliner was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.
3 detained on suspicion of leaking Soleimani's movements to US
Three people working at Baghdad International Airport were detained by Iraqi authorities late Thursday on suspicion of having leaked detailed information of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani’s movements to the Americans, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.
The two sources spoke with CNN on the condition of anonymity due to security concerns.
The three detained workers are Iraqi nationals, the sources said.
Iraqi authorities launched an investigation this week into the circumstances surrounding the US strike that killed Soleimani and a top Iraqi paramilitary figure.
Investigators are pursuing what they suspect is a "spy network" believed to have leaked information and details of Soleimani's movements to the Americans.
The Iraqi investigators believe that the suspected leaked information was key to the US operation that killed Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — an umbrella group of Iranian backed Shia paramilitary groups.
The investigation, headed by Faleh al-Fayadh, Iraq's national security adviser and head of the PMU, has focused on questioning security personnel at Baghdad International Airport, where the strike took place last Friday.
Soleimani flew to Baghdad international Airport from Damascus, according to the sources.
A parallel investigation is being conducted by Syrian authorities at the Damascus International Airport, the sources said, adding the Iraqi and Syrian investigators are communicating with each other.
US unsuccessfully targeted another Iranian military official on the same day as Soleimani
On the same night the US killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, the US unsuccessfully targeted another senior Iranian military official in Yemen, according to a US official with knowledge of the events and another source familiar.
The sources would not give any details about the mission or how the US had attempted to carry it out. The US official said to the best of their knowledge there is no broader operation to decapitate the IRGC-Quds force leadership at this time.
The Washington Post first reported this additional target.
According to the Washington Post, the Iranian target was Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
What you need to know about the missile US officials say took down the plane
The SA-15 surface-to-air missile system — which US officials say shot down the plane in the early hours of Wednesday —is a Russian-made air defense system known as Tor.
The short-range, ground-based missile system, also known as Gauntlet by NATO, integrates the radar and missile launcher on a vehicle, according to Jane's by IHS Markit.
Its short-range missiles are designed to hit targets at altitudes of up to 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) and a range of up to 15 km (9.3 miles), and can destroy a number of targets — helicopters, guided missiles and tactical and naval aircraft.
It is unclear whether the missile defense system was positioned around Imam Khomeini International Airport.
What Iran is saying: Iran dismissed the allegation as a "big lie" today. Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, said videos showing an object hitting the aircraft could not be confirmed scientifically.
Ukrainian investigators are examining plane debris, foreign minister says
Ukrainian investigators are examining chemical compounds on debris from the downed plane but don’t have enough evidence yet to “suggest this was a terrorist act or any unnatural events on board the aircraft,” the country's foreign minister said.
Speaking at a briefing in Kiev, Vadym Prystaiko said a team of 50 investigators from Ukraine are on the ground in Iran and have found nothing from their analysis of the flight path to “indicate that the flight was endangered.”
"We are not rejecting any of the versions and are not looking for a more diplomatic path. Our main task is to find out the causes of the tragedy fairly,” Prystaiko said.
Republican congressman says Pompeo's role in Soleimani killing raises some questions
Rep. Francis Rooney, one of the three House Republicans who voted in favor of the Iran War Powers resolution, said Friday morning that CNN’s reporting on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s role in urging President Trump to pursue the strike on Soleimani raises "some questions.”
“The Secretary of State is supposed to be our leading diplomat,” he said. "So when you start blurring those lines it does raise some questions.”
The Florida Republican, who is retiring at the end of the year, also said he didn’t know why more of his GOP colleagues did not vote in favor of the War Powers resolution.
“I really don’t know. I think there was some pressure by leadership or the White House,” Rooney told reporters. But he added that “no one bothered me” in advance of the vote.