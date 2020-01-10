Upcoming
What we know about the Boeing plane crash in Iran
The investigation into the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane crash that killed all 176 people on board continues following news that two Russian-made surface-to-air missiles had hit the aircraft Wednesday, according to US officials.
Here's what we know:
- Surface-to-air missiles: The Ukrainian plane that crashed Wednesday was shot down by Iran with two Russian-made surface to air missiles, according to a US official familiar with the intelligence. The US saw Iranian radar signals lock onto the jetliner before it was shot down. The morning after the incident, US analysts discovered the data but took another day to verify. The US believes Iran shot down the plane by accident.
- Canada grieves: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he hopes a thorough investigation will produce answers to why the jet crashed after takeoff from Tehran. "I am willing to talk to anyone to get answers," Trudeau said in a televised address from Ottawa. Of the 176 people killed, 63 were Canadian.
- US invited to help: The head of the Iranian Investigating Committee of the Ukraine plane crash, Hassan Rezaeifar, said it has invited the United States “as the manufacturer of Boeing to be present” while the committee investigates the crash, according to the country's semi-official Fars News Agency. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also been asked to join the investigation.
- Aircraft built in 2016: Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement that the plane was a Boeing 737-800 NG, "built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline from the manufacturer."
- Moment before the crash: The Boeing 737-800 climbed to an altitude of nearly 8,000 feet before the aircraft's data suddenly disappeared, according to Flightradar24. Former FAA chief of staff Michael Goldfarb said that is "very unusual" and suggests a "catastrophic" incident, as opposed to engine failure. An airliner should be able to keep flying even if one engine fails, which means pilots normally have time to communicate and recover the aircraft.
- Airline's first crash: Ukraine International Airlines was founded in 1992 as the national flag carrier, one year after Ukraine got independence from Moscow. According to its website, the airline operates 42 aircraft, connects Ukraine to 38 countries, and its base hub is Kiev's Boryspil International Airport. This is the first crash involving one of the carrier's planes.
- Flights suspended: The country's State Aviation Service has suspended all Ukrainian airline flights over Iran’s airspace starting midnight January 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said in a Facebook post. Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa canceled flights to Tehran Thursday.