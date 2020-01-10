JUST IN: Trump authorizes new sanctions on Iran

Morgan Ortagus in September. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus issued a statement Friday stressing the United States’ “continued partnership with Iraq.”

Ortagus directly referenced Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi’s request that the US send a delegation to Iraq to discuss a mechanism for withdrawing troops, saying: “At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership—not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East.”

“Our military presence in Iraq is to continue the fight against ISIS and as the Secretary has said, we are committed to protecting Americans, Iraqis, and our coalition partners,” Ortagus wrote. “We have been unambiguous regarding how crucial our D-ISIS mission is in Iraq.”

Ortagus said in the statement that a NATO delegation is at the State Department today “to discuss increasing NATO’s role in Iraq, in line with the President’s desire for burden sharing in all of our collective defense efforts.”

“There does, however, need to be a conversation between the U.S. and Iraqi governments not just regarding security, but about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership. We want to be a friend and partner to a sovereign, prosperous, and stable Iraq,” she wrote.