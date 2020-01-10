The latest on Iran plane crash
JUST IN: Trump authorizes new sanctions on Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin just announced that President Trump is authorizing new sanctions in Iran.
The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the US. Earlier this week, Iran launched strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops. Those strikes were retaliation after the US killed a top Iranian general last week.
"We will cut off billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime and we will continue our enforcement of other entities," Mnuchin said.
Video shows the moment Ukraine plane crashed
CCTV footage obtained by CNN shows the moment the Ukraine plane crashed southwest of Tehran shortly after takeoff.
CNN geolocated this footage near a football pitch in the town of Khajal Abad, using satellite imagery and photos of the scene. The footage shows an explosion as the plane impacts the ground, leaving behind scores of debris and destruction.
The head of the Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed to CNN that the footage is authentic.
Warning: This video this contains disturbing footage.
State Department says US wants to focus on US-Iraq partnership — not troop withdrawal
State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus issued a statement Friday stressing the United States’ “continued partnership with Iraq.”
Ortagus directly referenced Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi’s request that the US send a delegation to Iraq to discuss a mechanism for withdrawing troops, saying: “At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership—not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East.”
“Our military presence in Iraq is to continue the fight against ISIS and as the Secretary has said, we are committed to protecting Americans, Iraqis, and our coalition partners,” Ortagus wrote. “We have been unambiguous regarding how crucial our D-ISIS mission is in Iraq.”
Ortagus said in the statement that a NATO delegation is at the State Department today “to discuss increasing NATO’s role in Iraq, in line with the President’s desire for burden sharing in all of our collective defense efforts.”
“There does, however, need to be a conversation between the U.S. and Iraqi governments not just regarding security, but about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership. We want to be a friend and partner to a sovereign, prosperous, and stable Iraq,” she wrote.
Captain of crashed plane loved the sky more than anything, colleague says
A coworkers of the captain of the crashed plane remembered him as a man with a passion for flight.
The captain of the Ukraine International Airlines plane has been identified as Volodymyr Gaponenko, an experienced pilot with 11,600 hours flying on Boeing 737 aircraft under his belt.
Natalya Kysil, former crew member UIA, told CNN she knew the commander Gaponenko very well. She said he loved the air and the sky more than anything in the world
He started his career from a navigator and ended as captain — it was his dream, she said while gathered at a memorial at the Kiev airport where the crashed plane was supposed to land. A memorial has been set up in the airport's halls.
Oksana Husmovata, crew member of UIA from 2007 to 2012, also said she flew with Gaponenko before.
She said she is sad and shocked over the news: Her father woke her up in the morning after the crash and told her the news.
Ukraine grateful for US help with plane crash investigation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the US for its assistance into the flight PS752 investigation after speaking to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Writing on Twitter, Zelensky said he is “grateful for the compassion of the American people and the valuable support of the United States in investigating the causes of the disaster. Data from the United States contains important information to help with the investigation.”
During their phone conversation Zelensky informed Pompeo about the course of the investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian plane. Pompeo expressed condolences on behalf of the American people over the tragedy, support and willingness to assist in an impartial investigation.
The current development of the situation in the Middle East and the prospects for its normalization were also discussed.
Russia says there's "no basis" to say Iran is responsible for plane crash
Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said there is “no basis” to claim Iran is responsible for the crash of a Kiev-bound plane near Tehran, according to state-run news agency TASS.
“There is no basis to come out with explosive statements at this stage, I’m strongly convinced that trying to score political points based on this terrible human tragedy is unacceptable,” Ryabkov said when asked to comment on the statement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the aircraft was shot down.
Ryabkov continued: "The experts need to analyze the situation and make their conclusions, so starting such games is at the very least undignified. There is no basis, I’m sure of it, to make loud statements of this kind at this stage"
Some background: Yesterday, US, Canadian and British officials said intelligence shows the plane was shot down by surface-to-air missiles. A US official familiar with the intelligence said the plane was hit with two Russian made SA-15 missiles. A spokesman for the Iranian government said these reports are “a big lie."
Iran says it could take up to 2 months to extract data from black boxes
At a news conference on today, Iran showed the black box from the crashed Ukraine plane.
Senior Iranian Civil Aviation Authority officials said it could take one or two months to extract the data from the black boxes. They also denied the theory that the plane was mistakenly hit by a missile.
“Twelve expert groups have been set up to investigate the crash and the information must be collected in order to come up with the final conclusion,” the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, Ali Abedzadeh, said at a news conference in Tehran. “So far what I can tell is the plane has not been hit by a missile, we have to look for the cause of the fire.”
Britain and Sweden commit to getting answers for victims' families
The British and Swedish Prime Ministers called for a “full, transparent investigation,” into the Iran plane crash and pledged to work with international partners "to ensure the families of the victims get the answers they deserve.”
Following a conversation between the two on Friday, a Downing St. spokesperson said Boris Johnson and Stefan Lövfen "expressed condolences to all those who lost loved ones on the Ukraine International Airlines flight – including from the UK and Sweden.”
“I want to address the relatives in particular. We will do everything we can to find out what happened. My thoughts go to the victims, their families and close relatives at this difficult time. You are not alone. We share your sorrow,” Löfven added in a statement.
Ten Swedish and three British people were killed in Wednesday's crash just outside of Tehran.