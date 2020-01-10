US-Iran: Latest updates on the plane crash and ongoing conflict
Ukraine receives "important data" on plane crash
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said Friday that he has received "important data” on the plane crash, following a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US representatives.
Vadym Prystaiko also said on Twitter that Zelensky is due to speak with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.
"We met with US representatives including Christina Quinn, Head of the Embassy in Ukraine. We have received important data that will be processed by our specialists," Prystaiko wrote.
Victims' bodies sent for DNA testing, says Iranian official
The remains of the victims of Wednesday's plane crash have been sent to a forensic lab for DNA testing, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization told CNN Friday
Ali Abedzadeh added that pieces from the downed Ukrainian airliner have been retrieved from the crash site and taken away for investigation.
“The big and small pieces of the crashed plane were collected and taken to a hangar to reconstruct the plane for investigating the cause of the crash,” Abedzadeh said.
Large pieces of plane debris have been removed from Iranian crash site, says eyewitness
An eyewitness told CNN that all the large debris pieces from Wednesday's downed flight have been cleared from the crash site near Tehran, which experts say is a highly unusual move so early on in an investigation.
Iranian police and Revolutionary Guard Corps are dispersing people who are “wandering around” the site, the eyewitness said. Looters are also on the scene, picking things up from the ground, they added.
The eyewitness told CNN that there were no police or security officers around on Thursday, describing the scene as "anarchy."
They said the situation on Wednesday, when the plane crashed, was more controlled as the site was cordoned off and police remained on location for hours after the incident.
According to CNN correspondent Richard Quest, it is highly unusual for a crash site to be cleared this quickly and without the presence of other accredited representatives.
Normally, forensic officers from the major investigative bodies would be poring over the wreckage to see it in its natural state before removing it to a secure area.
Black box evaluation starts today, says Iran
The evaluation of the black boxes from the Boeing 737 that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday will begin today in Mehrabad Airport laboratory, according to the head of the Accidents Investigation Board of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization.
Hassan Rezaeifar said authorities are checking whether it would be possible to reconstruct and analyze the information from the flight data recorders, according to state news agency IRNA.
If Iranian authorities cannot download the data, they will get help from Russia, Ukraine, France or Canada, he said.
Those four countries have announced their readiness to download the black box information, Rezaeifar told reporters, according to IRNA.
This comes after the civil aviation authority said Thursday that the black boxes were damaged, so Tehran may need help decoding them.
France’s air accident agency will be involved in Iran crash probe
France's Bureau of Investigation and Analysis (BEA) said Friday it will have a representative in the Iran air crash investigation.
“BEA has designated an accredited representative to the investigation as France is the state of co-design of the CFM engine,” a spokesman told CNN.
“We are not sending anyone to the site. No further assistance has been requested at this point in time”, he added.
It may take months to extract black box data, says Iranian aviation authority
It could take up to two months to extract data from the black boxes of the plane that crashed Wednesday, according to senior Iranian Civil Aviation Organization officials, who added that US officials must substantiate their claims alleging that the aircraft was hit by a missile.
“Twelve expert groups have been set up to investigate the crash and the information must be collected in order to come up with the final conclusion,” Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, said at a press conference in Tehran.
“So far what I can tell is the plane has not been hit by a missile, we have to look for the cause of the fire.”
Citing witnesses, Abedzadeh said the aircraft was on fire for more than 60 to 70 seconds. He also added that videos circulating that show an object hitting the aircraft cannot be confirmed scientifically.
If there had been an explosion in the air, the plane would have scattered across a much larger area, Abedzadeh said, referring to Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 that was downed in eastern Ukraine in 2014.
“The aircraft targeted in Ukraine, you can see the pieces were scattered in a larger area,” he said.
That plane, however, was flying at nearly 33,000 feet, whereas the Boeing 737-800 in Wednesday's incident climbed to only around 8,000 feet before plunging to the ground.
Abedzadeh said US officials must substantiate their claims with technical evidence that the aircraft was hit with a missile, and they legally have to present it to the International Civil Aviation Organization.
These newlyweds died together in the plane crash, a week after their wedding
The celebration of a new life together turned to loss when newlyweds died in the Tehran plane crash as they traveled home to Canada.
Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji tied the knot on January 1 in Tehran in front of their family and friends, according to CNN news partner CTV News.
A week later, they were two of the souls to lose their lives when a plane crashed in Iran Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians. The Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed in Tehran minutes after takeoff.
The victims included the newlyweds, a family of four, a mother and her daughters, "bright students and dedicated faculty members," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
"They were basically the kindest souls that I knew," friend Amir Forouzandeh told CTV News. "Honestly, if you met them even once you could tell that these two belong together for sure."
UK Foreign Secretary calls for "full and transparent" investigation into Ukrainian plane crash
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has called for a “full and transparent” investigation into the fatal crash of a Ukraine International Airlines flight in Tehran on Wednesday, citing intelligence reports which claim the plane was shot down by Iranian surface to air missiles.
"We urgently need a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash," Raab said in a statement Friday, citing a "body of information" which suggests that the plane was "shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile."
"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, including the four British nationals who lost their lives," the foreign secretary added.
In response to the "heightened tensions" in the region, the UK Foreign Office has advised British nationals against all travel to Iran, and has also recommended against taking flights from and within Iran.
Ukraine says possibility plane was downed by missile not ruled out, but still unconfirmed
Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said Friday the possibility that a missile downed a passenger plane over Iran is not ruled out, but currently it is not confirmed.
"Given the recent statements by the leaders of the states in the media, we call on all international partners, especially the governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to submit data and evidence relating to the disaster at the disposal of the commission of inquiry," Zelensky said in a statement.
Zelensky also said he plans to to discuss the ongoing investigation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"Our goal is to establish the undeniable truth,” Zelensky said. “We consider it the responsibility of the entire international community to address the families of the victims and the memory of the victims of the disaster.”
“The value of human life is higher than any political motives, ” Zelensky added.