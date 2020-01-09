Iranian President Hassan Rouhani chairs a cabinet meeting in Tehran on January 8. Handout/Iranian Presidency/Anadolu AgencyGetty Images

Iran President Hassan Rouhani told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that had it not been for General Qasem Soleimani’s efforts in fighting terrorism, he “wouldn’t be calm in London today,” according to a statement released by the President of Iran.

During the phone call today, the two leaders discussed developments this past week which included Soleimani’s killing and Iran’s retaliation on US targets in Iraq. They also talked about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement (JCPOA), security in the region and Tehran-London relations.

Responding to critical statements made by some British government officials regarding the killing of Soleimani, Rouhani told Johnson they should seriously reconsider their stance on him.

"If it were not for Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani's efforts, you wouldn't be calm in London today,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani described Iran’s ballistic missile attack of US targets in Iraq as a legitimate defense based on Article 51 of the United Nation’s Charter. “If the US makes another mistake, it will receive a very dangerous response,” he added.

Iran’s president stressed to Johnson the root cause of recent tensions in the region stems from the US’ decision to withdraw from the JCPOA. He told Johnson that if Europe returns to its commitments, his country would return to its nuclear obligations as well.

Johnson called for an “end to hostilities” and continued dialogue on the Iran nuclear deal in the phone call, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks to the cameras during a meetingin London on Wednesday. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AP

Johnson expressed concern about the recent escalation in the region and the security of British troops, according to the statement.

“The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s continued commitment to the JCPOA and to ongoing dialogue to avoid nuclear proliferation and reduce tensions,” Downing Street added.

Johnson also raised the British government’s concerns over the continued detention and mistreatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals in Iran, calling for their “immediate release” by the Iranian authorities, according to Downing Street.

In 2017, during his time as foreign secretary, Johnson was forced to apologize for a gaffe that campaigners said could worsen the situation for Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Johnson told the British Parliament he was sorry for suggesting that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been teaching journalists during a visit to the country in 2016, when she was arrested. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran on holiday, he said.