The latest on the US-Iran crisis
Trump suggests Soleimani was looking to blow up a US embassy
President Trump suggested today that there was intelligence that Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was looking to blow up a US embassy.
“We caught a total monster. We took them out. And that should have happened a long time ago. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy. We also did it for other reasons that were very obvious. Somebody died…. People were badly wounded just a week before. And we did it," he said.
The administration has so far not been forthcoming on the imminent threat leading to the killing of Soleimani, citing protection of sources and methods.
Asked later about his comment that Iran was trying to blow up the American embassy in Baghdad, Trump referenced protests at the embassy at the start of last week.
He said it was "obvious" based on those protests what Iran's intentions were.
Trump calls Soleimani "a total monster"
On the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, President Trump said today, “we caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago."
“We had a shot at him, and I took it and that shot was pinpoint accurate and that was the end of a monster," he added.
Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who he claimed "is trying to defend this monster from Iran who killed so many people."
Earlier today, Pelosi reiterated that she believes Soleimani was a "bad guy."
Trump on new Iran sanctions: "It's already been done"
Asked today at the White House when the sanctions on Iran would take effect, President Trump said, "Immediately."
"It's already been done. We've increased them. They were very severe, but now it's increased substantially. I just approved it a little while ago with treasury," Trump said.
The President said to expect an "announcement" on the new sanctions from the White House soon.
Here's when the House will vote on the War Powers resolution today
The House will hold a two vote series today on the Iran War Powers resolution, legislation that could restrain Trump's ability to launch military action against Iran.
- The first vote series will be between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET. With this series, the House will vote on the rule for resolution.
- Then later in the day, in a 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. ET vote series, the House will vote on final passage of the House war powers resolution on Iran.
Remember: As always, times are approximate and could slip.
Pelosi: "It's not about how bad they are. It's about how good we are."
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Congress has "no illusions" about Iran General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike last week.
Nonetheless, she voiced support for legislation that could restrain Trump's ability to launch military action against Iran.
"We have no illusions about Iran, no illusions about Soleimani," Pelosi said. "He was a terrible person, did bad things. But it's not about how bad they are. It's about how good we are — protecting the people in a way that prevents war, and does not have us producing again and again generations of veterans who are suffering."
Pelosi: The Trump administration has not made the country safer
Pelosi went after what she called a "cavalier" and "stunning" attitude of the Trump administration in terms of responsibility of the White House to inform Congress of military action.
She said she does not believe that the Trump administration has "made the country safer by what they did. And that is what our responsibility is."
Pelosi added:
"And the President said, well, 'I informed you by reading my tweets.' No, that's not the relationship that our founders had in mind in the Constitution of the United States, had when they gave power to the President — to the White House to do one thing in terms of our national security, and to the Congress to declare war and to allocate resources and the rest."
She said that the House would debate these issues later on the floor today.
Pelosi on US airstrike against Iran: "You have a responsibility to consult with Congress"
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called the airstrike ordered by President Trump against Iran "provocative" and "disproportionate" and expressed frustration that Congress was not consulted.
"Last week, in our view, the President — the Administration conducted a provocative, disproportionate airstrike against Iran, which endangered Americans. And did so without consulting Congress."
Pelosi said she asked the Administration why officials did not consult Congress, she was told "we held it closely."
"No, you have a responsibility to consult with Congress," Pelosi said.
The House is expected to take up legislation later today that could restrain Trump's ability to launch military action against Iran.
NATO says it has "no indication of an increased threat of ballistic missiles"
NATO’s Secretary General said today that the alliance has “no indication of an increased threat of ballistic missiles to NATO territory” following the Iranian ballistic missile attack on two US bases in Iraq.
“When it comes to the ballistic missile defense site in Romania, in Deveselu, we are of course vigilant, we are following the situation very closely but there's no reason to change our posture level because we have no indication of an increased threat of ballistic missiles to NATO territory,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference at NATO headquarters with Romania’s Prime Minister.
Stoltenberg added:
“But we remain vigilant, we follow the situation closely, and the missile defense site and the radars are of course providing us with valuable information and we continue to follow the situation very closely."
The threat of ballistic missile attacks from Iran have been cited by NATO and US officials in the past as the reason for the establishment of the NATO Aegis ashore missile defense system in Romania.
Asked about President Trump’s expressed desire for NATO to do more in the Middle East, Stoltenberg said “NATO already plays an important role in fighting international terrorism and we are present in the region. What President Trump called for yesterday was more NATO involvement and we are looking into what more we can do. I will not speculate about the outcome but I will say that I think NATO has the potential to do more.”
UN official: It's "highly regrettable" Iran was prevented from attending security meeting
At a meeting today of the UN Security Council, the former President of Ireland said it was "highly regrettable" Iran was prevented from attending the meeting.
On Iran, Mary Robinson, who is the former UN high commissioner for human rights and the current UN chair of the Elders, urged the United Nations to "bring them to the table."
"Indeed, it is my understanding that Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was due to address this chamber today," Robinson said. "He was going to speak about the role of the UN Charter in supporting international peace and security, but has been prevented from doing so, as tensions have arisen between Iran and The United States. This is highly regrettable. It is precisely in times such as these that we need to hear the voices of all concerned."