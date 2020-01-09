Trump suggests Soleimani was looking to blow up a US embassy

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump suggested today that there was intelligence that Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was looking to blow up a US embassy.

“We caught a total monster. We took them out. And that should have happened a long time ago. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy. We also did it for other reasons that were very obvious. Somebody died…. People were badly wounded just a week before. And we did it," he said.

The administration has so far not been forthcoming on the imminent threat leading to the killing of Soleimani, citing protection of sources and methods.

Asked later about his comment that Iran was trying to blow up the American embassy in Baghdad, Trump referenced protests at the embassy at the start of last week.

He said it was "obvious" based on those protests what Iran's intentions were.