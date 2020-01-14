People hold posters showing the portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Major General Qasem Soleimani and chant slogans during a protest outside the US Consulate on Jan. 5 in Istanbul, Turkey. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Iran is working to file a criminal case against the US army, government and President Trump in the international criminal court, according to Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim.

"Trump personally has confessed ordering this criminal act and that is the strongest evidence that a court could have," the spokeperson for the Iranian judiciary, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili, said in regards to Soleimani's killing, according to Tasnim.

"There is no doubt that US military action was an act of terrorism," Esmaeili added.

The spokesman said the case would be handled by Iranian courts, Iraq, "where the crime happened," and the international criminal court. "The process may be really long but we are pursuing this case to the end," Esmaeili said, according to Tasnim.

"Even Trump can be summoned to Iran after his presidency and prosecuted according to article 8 of the Islamic penal law," the spokesperson added.