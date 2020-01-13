Thousands of Iranians took to the streets in nationwide anti-government protests late last year, before the rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The demonstrations were sparked by a hike in gas prices in November. Social media images showed banks, petrol stations and government buildings set ablaze by rioters. Some protesters chanted "down with Khamenei," according to videos, referring to the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The government responded by shutting down the internet in an attempt to stop the flow of information. International human rights organizations and Western governments accused Tehran of using force to quell the unrest and killing dozens of protesters. The United Nations said it had video evidence that Iranian security forces were "shooting to kill," and Amnesty International claimed at least 208 protesters had been killed in 21 cities, citing "credible reports."

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign affairs did not respond immediately to a request for comment in December on the Amnesty report.