Iran says Trump's Farsi tweet dishonors the Persian language

Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry. Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has hit back after President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Iranian protesters in Farsi Saturday.

"Hands and tongues smeared with threatening, sanctioning and terrorizing the #Iranian nation, are not entitled to dishonor the ancient #Persian_language," wrote Mousavi in a direct reply to Trump's Farsi tweet.

Trump sent a message to demonstrators in Iran following a day of protests in both English and Farsi.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you,” Trump wrote.

“We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.”