Airlines should avoid flying over Iran, European aviation authority says

Mourners chant while gathering during a vigil for the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight that was unintentionally shot down by Iran, in Tehran on Saturday. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Iran is facing widespread street protests after the government admitted that it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

Here are the latest developments:

Iranian President admits "human error" to blame: President Hassan Rouhani told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that human error was to blame for last week's plane crash, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

“We had the conversation with the Iranian president when he tried to do his best explaining that it was the human error, that no one who is to be punished will escape the punishment," Vadym Prystaiko told British radio Monday morning.

Tehran denies cover-up: The Iranian government has denied allegations it tried to cover up the fact it accidentally shot down the plane.

The government was only informed that the Boeing 737-800 was shot down on Friday, according to government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

Demonstrations in the streets: Iranians protested the deaths of those killed in the crash over the weekend.

"Death to the dictator," some chanted in the capital, Tehran, in footage posted on social media. In one video, demonstrators chanted: "Khamenei have shame. Leave the country."

Riot police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Tehran's Azadi Square Sunday, and protests spread to other cities, including Shiraz, Esfahan, Hamedan and Orumiyeh, Reuters reported.

Five foreign ministers to meet in London: Prystaiko also said that officials from five nations affected by the crash plan to meet in the UK soon.

“In two days I will see in London, we will have a meeting of the five ministers of foreign affairs of the grieving nations, where we will work out what our nations individually, and collectively, what steps were taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and how can we repay those families which suffered,” he said.

France and Russia want to preserve Iran nuclear deal: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin expressed their shared desire to preserve Iran’s nuclear deal during a phone call Sunday, according to a statement released by the Elysee Monday.

“The two presidents expressed their common wish to preserve the framework of the JCPOA and call on Iran to return quickly to full compliance of its nuclear commitments,” the statement said.